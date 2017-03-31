Die Veröffentlichung von Persona 5 in Europa und Nord-Amerika steht nach mehrmaligen Verschiebungen kurz bevor. Nun hat Atlus eine Termin-Übersicht für die kommenden Zusatzinhalte des japanischen Rollenspiels veröffentlicht.

In Japan ist Persona 5 bereits seit vergangenem September erhältlich. Nach mehrmaligen Verschiebungen bekommen Anfang April endlich auch Spieler in Europa und Nordamerika die Möglichkeit, in das japanische Rollenspiel einzutauchen. An mangelndem Umfang leidet der Atlus-Titel nicht, wie unser Persona 5 Test bereits unter Beweis gestellt hat. Doch der Entwickler wird das Rollenspiel bekanntlich auch nach der Veröffentlichung weiter unterstützen und mit zusätzlichen Inhalten in Form von Download Content erweitern. Was Käufer von Persona 5 zu erwarten haben und wann die jeweiligen DLCs zu welchem Preis erscheinen, wurde nun in einer Übersicht bekannt gegeben.

Los geht es bereits am Erscheinungstag mit einer kostenlosen Erweiterung, die als wichtigstem Bestandteil die japanische Tonspur ins Spiel bringt. Zusätzlich stehen eine neue, schwierige Level-Challenge, ein Heil-Item-Set, und ein Skillkarten-Set bereit. Anschließend werden regelmäßig kostenpflichtige und kostenlose DLCs mit Kostümen, neuer Musik, Items, Personas und allerlei mehr folgen. Der Liste unten könnt ihr alle DLC-Pakete mit Terminen und Dollar-Preisen entnehmen. Mehr Details zu den Zusatzinhalten findet ihr auf der offiziellen Persona-5-Homepage.

Persona 5 erscheint am 4. April 2017 in Europa und Nord-Amerika für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 3.

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 Japanese Audio Track - FREE

4/11/2017 - Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set - $6.99

4/11/2017 - Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set - $6.99

4/18/2017 - Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set - $6.99

4/18/2017 - Shin Megami Tensei: Persona Costume & BGM Special Set - $6.99

4/18/2017 - Shin Megami Tensei if… Costume & BGM Special Set - $6.99

4/25/2017 - Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set - $6.99

4/25/2017 - Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set - $6.99

4/25/2017 - Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set - $6.99

5/2/2017 - Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Costume & BGM Special Set/ - $6.99

5/2/2017 - Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set - $6.99

4/11/2017 - Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro Set - $2.99

4/11/2017 - Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro Set - $2.99

4/18/2017 - Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro Set - $2.99

4/18/2017 - Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Picaro Set - $2.99

4/18/2017 - Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro Set - $2.99

4/25/2017 - Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro Set - $2.99

4/25/2017 - Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set - $2.99

4/25/2017 - Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi Picaro Set - $2.99

5/2/2017 - Messiah & Messiah Picaro Set - $2.99

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 Healing Item Set - FREE

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 Skill Card set - FREE

4/11/2017 - Persona 5 Regular Clothes & School Uniforms Set - FREE

4/18/2017 - Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Logo Morgana Car Sticker - FREE

4/25/2017 - Persona 5 Swimsuit Set - FREE

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 New Difficulty Level Challenge - FREE

4/18/2017 - Persona 20th Anniversary Logo Morgana Car Sticker - FREE

6/6/2017 - Persona 5 Maid & Butler Costume Set - FREE

7/11/2017 - Persona 5 Christmas Costume Set - FREE

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 Protagonist Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4 only) -FREE with digital pre-order/$1.99

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 Ryuji Sakamoto Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4 only) - $1.99

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 Morgana Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4 only) - $1.99

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 Ann Takamaki Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4 only) - $1.99

4/11/2017 - Persona 5 Yusuke Kitagawa Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4 only) - $1.99

4/11/2017 - Persona 5 Makoto Niijima Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4 only) - $1.99

4/11/2017 - Persona 5 Futaba Sakura Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4 only) - $1.99

4/11/2017 - Persona 5 Haru Okumura Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4 only) - $1.99

4/18/2017 - Persona 5 Goro Akechi Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4 only) - $1.99

4/18/2017 - Persona 5 Igor & Attendants Special Theme & Avatar Set (PS4 only) - $1.99

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 Protagonist Special Theme (PS3 only) - $0.99

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 Ryuji Sakamoto Special Theme (PS3 only) - $0.99

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 Morgana Special Theme (PS3 only) - $0.99

4/4/2017 - Persona 5 Ann Takamaki Special Theme (PS3 only) - $0.99

4/11/2017 - Persona 5 Yusuke Kitagawa Special Theme (PS3 only) - $0.99

4/11/2017 - Persona 5 Makoto Niijima Special Theme (PS3 only) - $0.99

4/11/2017 - Persona 5 Futaba Sakura Special Theme (PS3 only) - $0.99

4/11/2017 - Persona 5 Haru Okumura Special Theme (PS3 only) - $0.99

4/18/2017 - Persona 5 Goro Akechi Special Theme (PS3 only) - $0.99

4/18/2017 - Persona 5 Igor & Attendants Special Theme (PS3 only) - $0.99