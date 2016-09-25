Hello Games optimiert seinen Sci-Fi-Titel No Man's Sky weiter und hat mittlerweile ja das neueste Update auf Version 1.09 veröffentlicht. Nun steht auch das vollständige Patch-Log zur Verfügung.
Bereits im Laufe der vergangenen Woche berichteten wir über das neue Update auf Version 1.09, allerdings gab es da noch keine konkrete Übersicht über alle Änderungen des Patches. Das hat sich nun geändert.
Hello Games füht aus, dass das Spiel nun deutlich robuster sein soll, wenn es darum geht, fehlerhafte Speicherstände wiederherzustellen. Auch ein Bug für Finder der Antimatter-Blaupause wurde behoben. Spieler konnten anschließend ihren Hyerdrive nicht mehr nutzen, doch dieser Fehler soll nun der Vergangenheit angehören. Daneben werden auch weitere Absturzursachen und andere Bugs behoben.
Alle Änderungen in Version 1.09 im Überblick:
- The game is now much more robust at recovering corrupted save files.
- It was possible for players to circumnavigate obtaining the Antimatter blueprint using very specific steps, leaving some players stranded in their second system. This is no longer possible.
- PC and PS4 galaxy generation more robust during compiling.
- Exosuit messaging system no longer confuses “on planet” and “docked in station” visor notifications, removing all doubt as to the location of the player’s Starship.
- Improved framerate when scanning colossal structures such as Space Stations or Outposts.
- Fix for some terrain resources being indestructible and therefore unmineable.
- Exosuit messaging system now able to correctly differentiate between resource types. Deposits discovered by scans will now display as the correct element.
- Gek Factory door manufacturing standards have been improved; they no longer take critical hits from Grenades.
- Drone vandalism detection improved. Wanted level now increases when destroying Factory doors however powerful the players Multitool may be.
- Pulsedrive systems now fully offline during warping.
- Players are no longer able to open crates of any type if their inventory is full, no matter the contents, preventing loss of resources.
- When interacting with a Terminal, it will print out the players Journey progression. Some strings in this print out where cut-off in Asian languages, these now display correctly in all supported languages.
- Fixed an occasional bug within the Exosuit system that caused controller prompts to display the wrong button.
- Changes to player Standing with the Gek, Vy’keen and Korvax now display correctly within the stats menu.
- Fix for loss of resources when transferring fully stacked items between the player’s Starship and Exosuit in a specific order.
- Fix for stacking products exploit. Resources salvaged from dismantled technologies now fill inventory slots as expected.
- Exosuit and Starship messaging system now always displays the correct number of collected resources.
- Discovery menu improvements, including fixes for incorrectly displayed planet names and creatures displaying as their molecular structure.
- Discovery menu now supports planets with an abundance of life. Specifically, planets featuring 15 creature types can now reach 100% completion.
- Multitool Beam Coolant and Exosuit Aeration Membrane upgrades now increase their respective stat wheels as expected.
- The player can no longer buy multiple products when they do not have enough slots to do so, preventing loss of both the unit cost and the extra products.
- Japanese localization fixes. Including: scrolling text issues, overlapping prompts in the ship messaging system and Multitool names displaying incorrectly.
- Fixed clipped text on save game restore buttons in all supported languages.
- Fixed errant title bar on the menu screen.
- Player Standing now updates in real time when interacting with members of the Gek, Vy’keen and Korvax races.
- Minor fix for saves of a duration less than 2 minutes displaying as “1 minutes”.
- Improvements to various settings within the options menu, including advancements in mouse smoothing and refined gamma settings allowing for increased tenebrosity.
- Fix for creature generation crash.
- Fixes to prevent FPS spikes when encountering momentary performance bumps on PS4.
- Fixed a rare issue where pressing and holding a button would cause the game to crash under specific circumstances.
- Creature footfall now audibly echos within caves.
- Fix for perpetual day time if the player updated in a specific order.
- Bump shader version numbers for patch 1.09
- Fix for a rare situation where a player’s save could get stuck in a crash loop due to saving at very specific point in planet generation.
- Improved detection of available PC CPU cores and optimised settings for low-end CPUs with few CPU cores.
