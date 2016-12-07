Hello Games werkelt fleißig weiter an No Man's Sky und hat nun, wie versprochen, ein weiteres Update für das Sci-Fi-Spiel veröffentlicht. Dieses soll weitere Fehler beheben.
Früher in dieser Woche hatte Entwickler Hello Games ein weiteres Update zu No Man's Sky in Aussicht gestellt, nun hat man den Patch auch schon veröffentlicht. Das Update hievt das Spiel auf die neue Versionsnummer 1.12 und soll zahlreiche weitere Fehler beheben; diese könnt ihr im Einzelnen dem nachfolgenden Patch-Log entnehmen. Das Update steht für die PC- sowie die PS4-Version des Titels gleichermaßen zur Verfügung. An weiteren fehlerbehebenden Updates sowie frischen Inhalten wird gearbeitet.
Die Änderungen in Version 1.12 im Überblick:
- [PC] Following reports of some people experiencing issues with the game while unsupported mods are installed, we’ve added mod detection which will show a warning screen on loading when mods are detected. A mouse click or button press will dismiss this screen. We have also introduced a new method for mod installation which should prevent player’s games from breaking when a new update is released. For details please see the ‘DISABLEMODS.TXT’ file in the \GAMEDATA\PCBANKS folder.
- [PC] Allowed remapping of the build menu and quick menu commands to support Azerty keyboards.
- [PC] We’ve enabled a temporary workaround for the SLI issues people are experiencing. If you are running in SLI, please disable TAA and the game should run. We are looking into a more permanent solution to this issue.
- Fixed an issue which, in some rare cases, prevented NPCs from giving you mission critical dialogue.
- Fixed a bug which could cause core items to be transferred from exosuit inventory to starship inventory.
- Fixed a number of rare crashes (if you continue to experience crashes, please send a crash report and include your crash dumps).
- [PC] Fix for monitor detection on PCs with 3rd party remote desktop or screen sharing applications.
- [PC] Running the game via the .exe file should no longer give Steam Init errors.
- Fixed an issue where underwater buildings could spawn without doors which in rare cases would mean the NPC missions could not be completed. (Note: If you are still being pointed to missing facilities during the NPC questlines, you can either claim a new base and re-build the NPC terminal, or if you have a Freighter, remove the NPC terminal from your base and rebuild it in the Freighter. The NPC should then give you new coordinates. We are still working on a more permanent fix for this issue).
Kommentarezum Artikel