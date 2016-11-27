In Bezug auf No Man's Sky lief Vieles nicht so, wie sich Hello Games das gewünscht hat. Das riesige Foundation-Update auf Spielversion 1.1 soll nun zahlreiche Neuerungen mit sich bringen und für eine Besserung der Situation sorgen.

Auf der offiziellen Webseite hat sich Entwickler Hello Games nun detaillierter zum Update auf Version 1.1 des Spiels, das sogenannte Foundation Update, geäußert. Der Patch steht bereits zum Download bereit.

Zunächst wurden im Patch gleich drei Spielmodi eingeführt. Der normale Modus soll die reguläre, gechillte Exploration-Spielerfahrung bieten. Der sogenannte Creative-Modus erlaubt es Spielern, das Universum ohne Grenzen zu erkunden und zudem eine große Basis zu bauen. Zu guter letzt gibt es auch noch den Survival-Modus, der das Spiel spürbar ändern und eine viel herausfordernde, längere Erfahrung soll.

Spieler können künftig einen Heimatplaneten für sich beanspruchen und dort eine Basis bestehend aus zahlreichen modularen Elementen bauen. Auch Alien-Lebensformen sind für den Außenposten rekrutierbar. Auch soll man per Teleport von Raumstationen direkt zur Heimatbasis gelangen können. Neue Pflanzen, die Kultivierung von Pflanzen für steten Ressourcen-Nachschub, neue Ausrüstungen, interstellare Frachter, ein verbessertes Interface und Vieles mehr sind ebenfalls Features. Eine ausführlichere Vorstellung der Features findet ihr hier auf der offiziellen Webseite.