Nintendo hat zur gamescom in diesem Jahr zwar keine Direct-Übertragung im Gepäck, wohl aber viele Spiele, die ihr vor Ort anzocken könnt. Wir verraten euch, auf welche Titel ihr euch freuen dürft.

Solltet ihr Nintendo am Messestand in Halle 9.1 auf der gamescom in Köln einen Besuch abstatten wollen, dann erwartet euch ein großes Line-up an anzockbaren Spielen für die Switch sowie den 2DS und 3DS. Das Unternehmen hat nun sein Messe-Portfolio bestätigt und wir verschaffen euch hier noch einmal einen Überblick:

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Odyssey

Splatoon 2

ARMS

Fire Emblem Warriors

Pokkén Tournament DX

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)

LEGO Worlds (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Sonic Mania (SEGA Europe)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment / Game Atelier)

Yoku’s Island Express (Team17 / Villa Gorilla)

AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected (Playdius)

Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte)

SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games)

Flipping Death (Zoink Games)

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games / Prospect Games)

Battle Chasers Nightwar (THQ Nordic / Airship Syndicate)

Nintendo 2DS & 3DS

Metroid: Samus Returns

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions

Monster Hunter Stories

Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns