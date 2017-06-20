Nintendo hat seiner aktuellen Konsole Switch ein neues Firmware-Update verpasst, das dieses Mal durchaus etwas umfangreicher ausfällt und neue Features mit sich bringt.

Die Firmware der Nintendo Switch wurde mit dem Update auf die neue Version 3.00 versehen. Dabei spendiert der Hersteller der Plattform nicht nur die gewohnten Stabilitätsverbesserungen, sondern auch einige neue Features. Im Gegensatz zu den sonst recht kurzen Change-Logs von Nintendo fällt dieses nun einmal etwas länger aus.

Unter anderem könnt ihr künftig Pro Controller auch per Ladekabel an die Konsole anschließen und müsst nicht mehr zwangsläufig die kabellose Variante nutzen; das kann hilfreich sein, solltet ihr Verbindungsprobleme haben. Wer seine Joy-Cons sucht, kann diese via Switch künftig per Vibrationsalarm suchen. Mehr Optionen zur Lautstärkeregelung fanden ebenfalls ihren Weg in die Firmware und auch eine Tastatur lässt sich nun verbinden.

Das komplette Patch-Log im Überblick:

Register a channel to receive News for specific games To register, head to News > Find Channels

Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists To add friends, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Friend Suggestions

Receive notifications when your Friends go online To turn this ON/OFF, head to System Settings > Notifications > Friend Notifications

Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature To search, head to Controllers > Find Controllers

Change the user icon order on the Home Menu To change order, head to System Settings > Users > Change Order

Select from six new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile

Change the system volume from the Quick Settings To access Quick Settings, hold down the HOME Button

Lower the maximum volume for headphone or speakers connected to the audio jack To lower the max headphone volume, head to System Settings > System > Lower Max Headphone Volume * This settings will be ON when Parental Controls are enabled

Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale To use this feature, head to System Settings > System > Change Display Colors

Connect a USB keyboard to the dock to type whenever the keyboard is on the screen

Use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via wired communication by connecting the USB charging cable To enable, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Pro Controller Wired Communication * The NFC touchpoint on the Pro Controller will be disabled while the controller is using wired communication.

Update connected controllers To update, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Update Controllers

Added a feature that suggests deletion of software data if there is insufficient space when downloading other software To use this feature, head to System Settings > Data Management > Quick Archive * User save data is not deleted

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, including: Resolved an issue that caused game software updates to fail and prevented the software from starting Improvements to prevent unintended HDMI input change with certain TVs while the console is docked in Sleep Mode

