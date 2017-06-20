Nintendo hat seiner aktuellen Konsole Switch ein neues Firmware-Update verpasst, das dieses Mal durchaus etwas umfangreicher ausfällt und neue Features mit sich bringt.
Die Firmware der Nintendo Switch wurde mit dem Update auf die neue Version 3.00 versehen. Dabei spendiert der Hersteller der Plattform nicht nur die gewohnten Stabilitätsverbesserungen, sondern auch einige neue Features. Im Gegensatz zu den sonst recht kurzen Change-Logs von Nintendo fällt dieses nun einmal etwas länger aus.
Unter anderem könnt ihr künftig Pro Controller auch per Ladekabel an die Konsole anschließen und müsst nicht mehr zwangsläufig die kabellose Variante nutzen; das kann hilfreich sein, solltet ihr Verbindungsprobleme haben. Wer seine Joy-Cons sucht, kann diese via Switch künftig per Vibrationsalarm suchen. Mehr Optionen zur Lautstärkeregelung fanden ebenfalls ihren Weg in die Firmware und auch eine Tastatur lässt sich nun verbinden.
Das komplette Patch-Log im Überblick:
- Register a channel to receive News for specific games
- To register, head to News > Find Channels
- Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists
- To add friends, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Friend Suggestions
- Receive notifications when your Friends go online
- To turn this ON/OFF, head to System Settings > Notifications > Friend Notifications
- Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature
- To search, head to Controllers > Find Controllers
- Change the user icon order on the Home Menu
- To change order, head to System Settings > Users > Change Order
- Select from six new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon
- To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile
- Change the system volume from the Quick Settings
- To access Quick Settings, hold down the HOME Button
- Lower the maximum volume for headphone or speakers connected to the audio jack
- To lower the max headphone volume, head to System Settings > System > Lower Max Headphone Volume
- * This settings will be ON when Parental Controls are enabled
- Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale
- To use this feature, head to System Settings > System > Change Display Colors
- Connect a USB keyboard to the dock to type whenever the keyboard is on the screen
- Use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via wired communication by connecting the USB charging cable
- To enable, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Pro Controller Wired Communication
- * The NFC touchpoint on the Pro Controller will be disabled while the controller is using wired communication.
- Update connected controllers
- To update, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Update Controllers
- Added a feature that suggests deletion of software data if there is insufficient space when downloading other software
- To use this feature, head to System Settings > Data Management > Quick Archive
- * User save data is not deleted
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, including:
- Resolved an issue that caused game software updates to fail and prevented the software from starting
- Improvements to prevent unintended HDMI input change with certain TVs while the console is docked in Sleep Mode
