In rund einem Monat wird das neue Need for Speed: Payback erhältlich sein. Dann will das Spiel nicht nur durch rasante Renn-Action überzeugen, sondern auch mit dem Soundtrack. Was es konkret auf eure Ohren gibt, das wurde nun bekannt gegeben.
Electronic Arts hat heute den offiziellen Soundtrack des neuen Need for Speed: Payback bestätigt. Dieser soll das Spielgeschehen passend unterstützen und dabei helfen, ein einzigartiges und authentishes Racing-Erlebnis zu erschaffen.
Mit an Bord sind Tracks von Chartstürmern genauso wie von Underground-Newcomern, die je nach Spielsituation variieren und eingespielt werden. Euren Wagen dürft ihr in der Garage beispielsweise zu Electronic- und Ambient-Beats von Spoon, Duckwrth, Bonobo oder SOHN tunen und bauen. Im Rennen geht es zu Tracks von Queens of the Stone Age oder Warbly Jets heiß her und bei Drift-Events erwarten euch verschiedenste Hip-Hop- und Grime-Sounds.
Die vollständige Tracklist von Need for Speed: Payback im Überblick:
- A$AP Ferg: Trap and a Dream feat. Meek Mill
- Action Bronson: The Choreographer
- Barns Courtney: Kicks
- Bite the Buffalo: Enemies
- Bonobo: Kerala
- Chase & Status and Blossoms: This Moment
- DJ Shadow & Nas: Systematic
- Duckwrth: MICHUUL.
- Flowdan: Original Ragamuffin feat. Wiley
- Formation: Buy and Sell
- Goodbye June: Liberty Mother
- Gorillaz: Ascension feat. Vince Staples
- Haikaiss: Raplord feat. Jonas Bento
- Ho99o9: City Rejects
- Jacob Banks: Unholy War
- Jaden Smith: Watch Me
- K.Flay: Black Wave
- Kano: 3 Wheel-Ups feat. Wiley and Giggs
- Kontra K: Power
- Lethal Bizzle: I Win feat. Skepta
- Lil’ Kleine: Kleine Jongen
- Local Natives: Dark Days (Sofi Tukker Remix)
- Mondo Cozmo: 11 Acre
- Nothing but Thieves: I Was Just A Kid
- Ohana Bam: Rebels
- Otherkin: Bad Advice
- P.O.S: Gravedigger
- Queens of the Stone Age: The Way You Used To Do
- Rae Sremmurd: Perplexing Pegasus
- RAT BOY: BOILING POINT
- Royal Blood: Lights Out
- Run the Jewels: Panther like a Panther (Miracle Mix) feat. Trina
- Salmo: Daytona
- SHREDDERS: Flipping Cars
- Skepta & Goldie: Road Trip
- SOHN: Hard Liquor
- Spoon: Pink Up
- Stormzy: Return of the Rucksack
- SUR: Lean Back
- Syd Arthur: Evolution
- Ten Tonnes: Silver Heat
- The Amazons: In My Mind
- Tom Morello feat. Leikeli47: Roadrunner
- Tom Walker: Play Dead (Avelino x Raf Riley Remix)
- Warbly Jets: Fast Change
- Watt: Burning Man feat. Post Malone
- X Ambassadors: The Devil You Know
Need for Speed: Payback erscheint weltweit am 10. November dieses Jahres für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und Origin/PC. Der Soundtrack ist bereits auf Spotify zu hören.
Kommentarezum Artikel