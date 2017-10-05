Need for Speed: Payback

In rund einem Monat wird das neue Need for Speed: Payback erhältlich sein. Dann will das Spiel nicht nur durch rasante Renn-Action überzeugen, sondern auch mit dem Soundtrack. Was es konkret auf eure Ohren gibt, das wurde nun bekannt gegeben.

Electronic Arts hat heute den offiziellen Soundtrack des neuen Need for Speed: Payback bestätigt. Dieser soll das Spielgeschehen passend unterstützen und dabei helfen, ein einzigartiges und authentishes Racing-Erlebnis zu erschaffen.

Mit an Bord sind Tracks von Chartstürmern genauso wie von Underground-Newcomern, die je nach Spielsituation variieren und eingespielt werden. Euren Wagen dürft ihr in der Garage beispielsweise zu Electronic- und Ambient-Beats von Spoon, Duckwrth, Bonobo oder SOHN tunen und bauen. Im Rennen geht es zu Tracks von Queens of the Stone Age oder Warbly Jets heiß her und bei Drift-Events erwarten euch verschiedenste Hip-Hop- und Grime-Sounds.

Die vollständige Tracklist von Need for Speed: Payback im Überblick:



A$AP Ferg: Trap and a Dream feat. Meek Mill

Action Bronson: The Choreographer

Barns Courtney: Kicks

Bite the Buffalo: Enemies

Bonobo: Kerala

Chase & Status and Blossoms: This Moment

DJ Shadow & Nas: Systematic

Duckwrth: MICHUUL.

Flowdan: Original Ragamuffin feat. Wiley

Formation: Buy and Sell

Goodbye June: Liberty Mother

Gorillaz: Ascension feat. Vince Staples

Haikaiss: Raplord feat. Jonas Bento

Ho99o9: City Rejects

Jacob Banks: Unholy War

Jaden Smith: Watch Me

K.Flay: Black Wave

Kano: 3 Wheel-Ups feat. Wiley and Giggs

Kontra K: Power

Lethal Bizzle: I Win feat. Skepta

Lil’ Kleine: Kleine Jongen

Local Natives: Dark Days (Sofi Tukker Remix)

Mondo Cozmo: 11 Acre

Nothing but Thieves: I Was Just A Kid

Ohana Bam: Rebels

Otherkin: Bad Advice

P.O.S: Gravedigger

Queens of the Stone Age: The Way You Used To Do

Rae Sremmurd: Perplexing Pegasus

RAT BOY: BOILING POINT

Royal Blood: Lights Out

Run the Jewels: Panther like a Panther (Miracle Mix) feat. Trina

Salmo: Daytona

SHREDDERS: Flipping Cars

Skepta & Goldie: Road Trip

SOHN: Hard Liquor

Spoon: Pink Up

Stormzy: Return of the Rucksack

SUR: Lean Back

Syd Arthur: Evolution

Ten Tonnes: Silver Heat

The Amazons: In My Mind

Tom Morello feat. Leikeli47: Roadrunner

Tom Walker: Play Dead (Avelino x Raf Riley Remix)

Warbly Jets: Fast Change

Watt: Burning Man feat. Post Malone

X Ambassadors: The Devil You Know

Need for Speed: Payback erscheint weltweit am 10. November dieses Jahres für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und Origin/PC. Der Soundtrack ist bereits auf Spotify zu hören.