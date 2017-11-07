Need for Speed: Payback

Heutzutage gehört es ja schon fast zum guten Ton, dass zum Release eines neuen Top-Titels auch direkt ein Day-One-Update veröffentlicht wird. Dem wird auch bei Need for Speed: Payback so sein.

Wie nun bekannt wurde, bekommen Käufer des Rennspiels Need for Speed: Payback direkt zum Launch ein erstes Update präsentiert, das es herunterzuladen zu gilt. Das ist umso interessanter, als dass ja die Day One Edition ab heute bereits erhältlich ist.

Im Patch wird unter anderem die Performance noch einmal gesteigert. Darüber hinaus werden diverse Absturz- und Fehlerursachen beseitigt

Improved game performance during the event ‘Solar Sprint’

The event ‘Aki kimura: The Drift King’ will no longer sometimes cause a game crash

The ‘Silver Canyon Getaway’ event will no longer cause a crash after the first spike strip

Improved performance within Ranked Speedlist

Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur during initial loading

The game will no longer sometimes crash during the purchase of Shipments on a non-English language

Repeating the event ‘Drifting the Block’ several times will no longer cause the game to crash

Fixed a crash that occurred after the race between Mac and Jess to the airfield

The game will no longer hang on a black screen at the start of the third section of the ‘Convoy’ mission

While playing through ‘The Highway Heist’ mission, the game will no longer hang after the ‘Get to the Rendezvous’ section

All checkpoints during the event ‘Safety Last’ will now award bonus time

Improved cop AI within the ‘Failed Heist’ mission

The ‘Cavalry’ event now has the correct car requirements assigned to it

The objective in the ‘Disconnect’ event has been changed to ‘Reach the finish line’

Cops now take more damage when ramming them from behind at high speed

Chevrons are now correctly placed during the event ‘Underground Soldier: Sabotage’

You will no longer received a “checkpoint missed” message during the event ‘Downforce’ drift trial when going through a checkpoint

AI drivers will no longer drive straight into a wall when starting the Outlaw’s Rush

The helicopter in the ‘Skyhammer’ event now flies correctly

The AI drivers during the ‘Outlaws Rush’ event will now drive the correct route

The mini-map during the ‘Outlaws Rush’ event will now display correctly

The voice over that takes place at the end of the ‘Racer’s Revenge’ mission will no longer repeat itself

Improved off-road handling of the BMW X6M

Fixed an audio issue where the sound of an impact would not always be heard when crashing into barriers

Cars will no longer get stuck when collecting one of the billboards in the desert

Courier missions will now display completion time instead of tracked time on the outro screen

‘Downtown Escape’ can no longer be started a street away from its intended position

Traffic vehicles have been sent back to driving school and will no longer attempt to perform an illegal turn

Improved AI of cops during pursuits

Tuned the AI (hard difficulty) in the event ‘Junkyard Solem’ on hard difficulty

Grass and bush debris will no longer duplicate

The wheels on the 1969 Dodge Charger no longer protrude through the fenders when steering left or right

Multiple events now have the correct colour of event icons displayed

Tuned hard difficulty on various events, it’s now harder…good luck

The ‘Gearbox’ roaming racer has gone back to driving school and will no longer crash into rocks while driving around Fortune Valley

If you challenge the ‘Gearbox’ roaming racer at the tunnel entrance you will no longer start the race directly in front of a pillar

Even if you lose to the first race against Rav, you will now receive a Speed Card

The on-screen text displayed during the Live Tuning tutorial now displays correctly

Sparks will no longer appear from the front wheels when performing sharp turns on asphalt surfaces

The AI will no longer take the wrong turn 1.27km away from the objective during the ‘Canyon Brawl’ event

You can now paint Derelict cars that have been purchased from a dealership

The AI has been improved in the ‘Holtzman: The Coming Storm’ event

The body panels on the Volkswagen Beetle Derelict now display correctly

Derelict wheels will no longer glow a strange orange glow when out in the world awaiting collection

Fixed a visual issue on the suspension and brakes of the Chevrolet Bel-Air derelict

Entering a part shop while in hood or bonnet cam will no longer create a camera spin around the shop

Corrected an issue on the Mazda MX-5 when using a Ghost branded Diffuser that caused nitrous to appear in the wrong place

Fixed an issue that was blocking decals from being applied to the front of the Dodge Charger 1969

Failing to make the jump at the end of the ‘Hairping Dragging’ event will no longer result in your car being placed back on the road, upside down

The last two checkpoints from the ‘Flash Bang’ Speed Run are now activity checkpoints instead of race ones

The character model no longer clips through the driver seat of any of the 1965 Ford Mustang Derelict Super Builds

The tires on the Ford Roadster no longer get shiny and black when they get dirty

The game will now save before the final cinematic resulting in having to repeat the race against Lina in the Outlaw’s Rush

Starting a race in the Chevrolet C10 Pickup while in bonnet cam will no longer place the camera behind the windscreen

The Ford Mustang 1965 Super Derelict build of the race class will now look different to the standard race build

Poker chips and billboards are now marked as completed on both the minimap and the map

Music now plays correctly during the final credits

Drag specific rims (The Alchemist) are now available for other car classes

The camera will no longer shake when exiting the garage

Numerous audio fixes

Multiple UI fixes

Various localization issues have been fixed

Various improvements to character animation

Numerous minor fixes, tweaks and improvements