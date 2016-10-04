Der Inhalt des neuen Update für Mortal Kombat X wurde bekanntgegeben. Neben Balancing-Änderungen gibt es noch weiteren Content.
Wie bereits angekündigt, wird es am heutigen Tage ein neuen Patch für Mortal Kombat X geben. Nun wurde bereits der Inhalt bekanntgegeben.
Neben dem Balancing der einzelnen Charaktere, deren genauen Änderungen ihr der offiziellen Übersicht entnehmen könnt, gibt es jedoch auch Änderungen am generellen Gameplay. Folgende Sachen sind mit dabei:
- Many move list corrections
- Increased energy cost to start running to 25 (up from 15)
- Increased energy cost to cancel into a dash (where applicable) to 25 (up from 15)
- Getting hit while running will now drain 50 energy
- The increased hurt regions when you perform an air attack now activate one frame before the hit region activates
- Kounter message added when a hit lands as a counterattack or punish
- Delayed Wakeup will no longer activate if the block button is pressed or held while holding down
- You are no longer able use specific timing to avoid recovery frames on some jump attacks which used weapons
- Reduced the victim blockstun along with the attacker block recovery on many moves (keeping the same +|- on block advantage)
- WBID unlocks no longer have additional requirements
