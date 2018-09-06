Mit dem aktuellen Patch bekommt Monster Hunter World auf dem PC nicht nur ein neues Monster spendiert.

Mit dem ersten Content-Update für die PC-Version von Monster Hunter World bekommt Capcoms Monsterhatz nicht nur eine neue, beliebte Kreatur, sondern auch zahlreiche anderweitige Optimierungen. Die Konsolenversionen des Spiels werden bereits seit Februar regelmäßig mit neuen Inhalten versorgt, nun ist es auch auf dem PC soweit.

Am interessantesten ist dabei das erste neue Monster seit dem Release auf dem PC: Der mächtige Deviljho wird in Quests mit sechs und sieben Sternen auftauchen, sobald ihr einen gewissen Fortschritt in der Kampagne erreicht habt. Erst dann habt ihr die Möglichkeit, ihn zu jagen.

Aber das ist noch nicht alles, was Capcom mit dem aktuellen Update verteilt. Im Bereich Netzwerkverbesserungen ist es nun möglich, dass ein Host automatisch neu verbunden wird, sollte es zu einem Verbindungsabbruch während des Spiels gekommen sein. Sollte der Versuch fehlschlagen, wird euch dies eine Fehlermeldung mitteilen.

Monster Hunter World - PC Launch Trailer Monster Hunter World von Capcom ist ab sofort auch für den PC erhältlich.

Nachfolgend findet ihr die vollständigen Patch-Notes des Updates in englischer Sprache:

New content

Added a new monster: Deviljho (Includes new Deviljho weapons, and the Vangis α and β armor sets).

Note: Deviljho will invade six star quests, seven star quests, and high rank expeditions once you have completed the investigation for the “??? Rathian” in the main story. After completing certain conditions, you will unlock the Deviljho special assignment.

Added a new specialized tool: Dragonproof Mantle.

Added a new costume for The Handler: Astera 3 Star Chef Coat (Downloadable Content)

Bug fixes