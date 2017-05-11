BioWare hat seinem aktuellen Sci-Fi-Hit Mass Effect: Andromeda ein weiteres Update spendiert. Dieses merzt primär weitere Bugs aus.
Der neueste Patch zu Mass Effect: Andromeda soll weitere Fehler im Titel beheben und zudem einige Optimierungen mit sich bringen. Letztere betreffen vor allen Dingen die Cinematic-Szenen, die allgemeine Performance und die Stabilität. Im Fokus stehen aber die Bugfixes. Unter anderem wurde ein von Spielern schon länger berichtetes Problem mit SAM behoben.
Auch an den Dialogoptionen hat man gefeilt, ebenso am Balancing im Multiplayer-Modus sowie am Kampfgeschehen. Inhaber der Deluxe und Super Deluxe Editionen erhalten außerdem zwei neue Nomad-Skins, ein neues Pathfinder-Outfit und ein exklusives Multiplayer-Pack mit einer hohen Chance auf ein seltenes Item. Alle Multiplayer-Änderungen könnt ihr im Übrigen hier nachlesen. Die Singleplayer-Änderungen könnt ihr euch anbei im Detail durchlesen:
- Fixed issue that caused singleplayer difficulty to impact multiplayer
- Improved performance and stability
- Various improvements to cinematic scenes
- Fixed issue where SAM would mistakenly tell Ryder they have new email
- Conversation options will no longer appear “greyed out” if new content is available
- Improved legibility of subtitles
- Maximum Nexus Level increased to 29
- Single player balance improvements at higher difficulties.
- Fixed issues with player animations getting stuck when jumping or changing direction repeatedly
- Increased the number of autosaves allowed
- Special items will not carry over into New Game+
- Fixed issue where subtitles would not appear while waiting at the dialogue wheel if subtitles were disabled
- Fixed issue that could cause AVP to reset to zero for all planets except Kadara
- Weapon and armor vendors now carry inventory once player reaches Level 61
- Chest armors now have level restrictions
- Bonus items—such as Pathfinder Armor—can now be deconstructed
- Fusion Mod of Resistance no longer continues to apply evade damage once unequipped
- Improved responsiveness of control sticks
- Fixed clipping issue on Sara Ryder’s casual jacket
- Added graphics options to toggle Motion Blur and Depth of Field
- Fixed issue where Remnant VI would stop attacking
- Turbocharge will not deplete spare ammo when used on a weapon with the Vintage Heat Sink augmentation
- Fixed interaction with datapad in the Search for the Remnant Drive Core mission.
- Fixed issue where squadmate could not be revived if killed by a fiend at Site 2
- Swapping a dead squadmate at a loadout will not cause them to die permanently
- Nexus tram now operates during Nexus Reunion mission even if player has not completed Prologue
- Fixed issue where player could romance both Cora and Peebee
- Fixed issue where player could romance both Vetra and Peebee
- Taking the left path in the Havarl dungeon will not block progression on Remnant Scanner mission.
- Fixed issue on H-047C where enemies could get stuck inside a rock, making them unkillable
- Fixed issue where player couldn’t hide Ryder’s helmet after completing Ark Natanus mission
- Fixed broken Nomad Shield Crafting mission
- Fixed health issues with Architect’s leg that prevented completion of the fight
- Frequency mission on Voeld is no longer blocked if player leaves the area after scanning the meteorite.
- Missing Science Crew mission no longer blocked if Ryder kills the Architect before finishing objectives
- Leaving the Nomad while falling out of bounds no longer results in infinite loading screen
- Fixed issue where Nomad jump control was not remapping
- Fixed issue where Cora slowly fell back to the ground after charging an airborne enemy
- Improved performance on Eos when approaching or fast travelling to Prodromos
- Loading auto-save will not block progress after kett encounter near Site 1 power relay station
- Eliminated player fall through on Tempest after loading autosaves in space
- Reduced the cost of Strike Team equipment and improved its effectiveness
- A default Ryder name can now carry over to New Game+
- PC – Fixed issue where dialogue choices would auto-select when using mouse and keyboard
- PC – Improvements to display when running at different resolutions
- PS4 – Fixed a crash that occurred when sitting in main menu for more than two minutes
- PS4 – Fixed crash that occurred when moving from multiplayer back to the main menu
