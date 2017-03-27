EA und BioWare haben eine Liste mit bekannten Fehlern aus Mass Effect: Andromeda veröffentlicht.
In der letzten Woche war es endlich soweit und mit Mass Effect: Andromeda ist der neueste Teil der Space-Opera erschienen. Jedoch wird der Titel von einigen Fehlern heimgesucht, die einigen Spielern das Abenteuer vermiesen.
Die Verantwortlichen haben nun eine Liste mit den Haupt-Fehlerpunkten veröffentlicht, an denen momentan gearbeitet wird. Dabei sind auch Bugs, die nur auf bestimmten Plattformen auftreten. Folgende Einträge sind auf der Liste vorhanden:
Performance
- Enabling Crossfire may not yield to a significant performance increase.
- Dolby Vision is currently disabled for PC.
- Screen appears stretched in 4:3 and 5:4 resolutions.
- Attempting to run the game in 16:9 or 16:10 portrait display may cause the game to crash.
- Players may experience performance drops in the Storm Canyons.
Squadmates
- Squadmates may repeatedly teleport on top of the player, and may follow when told not to.
UI
- Objects in space may rotate slowly or may appear jittery when using the right control stick.
Missions/Levels
- PS4 - Repeatedly skipping opening cinematics on the Remnant City critical path mission can cause Ryder to hang in mid-air.
- Game does not save often enough during main missions.
-
We are aware of some areas where progression events may fail to trigger. If you encounter this you may be able to get past this by leaving the area and returning
General
- Running in a zig-zag pattern can result in Ryder entering an unintended animation state.
- Audio may stop during play. Closing and restarting the game will restore audio.
- Immediately creating a new Ryder after exiting a current playthrough can result in Journal quest items carrying over and a number of bugson the Hyperion.
