Nintendo hat wieder einen frischen Patch zu Mario Kart 8 Deluxe veröffentlicht. Die neue Version 1.2 erweitert dabei die amiibo-Unterstützung.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe erhält nach dem Mai-Update nun ein zweites Update spendiert. Die erweiterte Switch-Version des Fun-Racers wird dabei auf Version 1.2 gehievt und erhält unter anderem eine erweiterte amiibo-Unterstützung. So könnt ihr künftig auch den Pikmin-amiibo nutzen, um einen Pikmin-Anzug für euren Mii-Fahrer in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe freizuschalten.
Daneben gibt es noch einige andere Verbesserungen und Fehlerbehebungen, die ihr dem nachfolgenden Patch-Log entnehmen könnt:
- Players can use Pikmin-themed amiibo to unlock a Pikmin Suit for the Mii driver
- Race rules and course name are now displayed on loading screens for online and wireless play, as well as Mario Kart TV
- Players who are behind in online matches will receive items geared toward catching up more frequently
- In online matches, no more than two Piranha Plants will be granted as items at the same time
- Controls are no longer unresponsive when the timer runs out when choosing a Mii racing suit for online matches
- When a player uses an item right after the Super Horn in online matches, that item will now remain available for other players
- Item wheel no longer spins continuously in online matches
- Online matches now end as intended 30 seconds after the first place racer finishes
- The Boomerang now returns to the first slot, if possible, after a player catches it
- Items shown in a player’s item slots now display correctly when holding an item behind them
- No longer possible to use an item after it has been used to block an attack
- Communication errors no longer occur frequently while spectating or after spectating online matches
Kommentarezum Artikel