Patch bringt Anpassungen an PS4 Pro

In weniger als einem Monat nach dem Release verkauften sich bereits mehr als eine Million Exemplare des Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17. Für die PlayStation 4 wurde nun ein neues Update veröffentlicht.

Nach dem Rekordstart innerhalb der Franchise hat sich das Entwicklerteam nicht auf die faule Haut gelegt. Vielmehr bringt Giants Software nun ein Update, welches den Titel unter anderem für die leistungsstärkere PlayStation 4 Pro optimiert.

Das kostenfreie Update bringt den Inhabern der PS4 Pro zum Spielstart neue Auswählmöglichkeiten, was die grafische Darstellung betrifft. Sie können dieses künftig entweder in 4K-Auflösung oder aber in 1080p mit 60 fps genießen. Bei der letztgenannten Option ist die Sichtweite zudem erweitert. Als dritte Option steht auch noch Quad HD (1440p bei 60 fps) zur Wahl. Insgesamt wird auf der PS4 Pro zudem die Schattendarstellung verbessert.

Im Übrigen sind aber auch weitere Verbesserungen an Bord, von denen auch PC- und Xbox-One-Inhaber profitieren. Das komplette Patch-Log liest sich wie folgt:

Added PlayStation®4 Pro Option: Screen Resolution. Full HD (2K/1080p), Quad HD (3K/1440p) and Ultra HD (4K/2160p) are available.

Added PlayStation®4 Pro Option: Render Quality. “Enhanced” is only available in Full HD (2K/1080p) and enable a greater Draw Distance.

Added global game settings (can be adjusted ingame)

Added camera sensitivity option

Fixed bunker silos (shovels and other tools not removing material inside walls)

Fixed trees falling through ground

Fixed multiple selling of same vehicle (Direct Selling)

Fixed loca issues

Fixed GUI issues (overlaps, money unit update, etc)

Fixed loading of removed vehicle configurations

Fixed vehicle issues (graphic issues, triggers, particles)

Fixed station crane

Fixed map issues (terrain, collisions, etc)

Fixed animal breeding stats saving (Achievements now also reached when reloading a savegame)

Fixed various issues with helpers

Various bug fixes and improvements