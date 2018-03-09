Warhorse Studios hat Wort gehalten und heute den heiß erwarteten Patch 1.3 veröffentlicht, der viele Probleme des Mittelalter-Rollenspiels Kingdom Come: Deliverance beheben soll.

Einen Haken hat das Update auf die Version 1.3 von Kingdom Come: Deliverance allerdings: der satte 5,9 GB große Patch ist zur Zeit nur via Steam für die PC-Version des Rollenspiels erhältlich. Besitzer der Versionen für PS4 und Xbox One müssen sich noch ein Weilchen gedulden. Der Patch wurde zwar bereits zur Zertifizierung eingereicht, doch dieser Prozess nimmt immer etwas Zeit, mitunter einige Tage, in Anspruch. Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden.

Ein Ende der Überarbeitungen ist noch nicht in Sicht. Wie das Studio auf Twitter verkündete, ist bereits eine Version 1.4 in Arbeit, die neben anderen Dingen vor allem die Performance des Rollenspiels verbessern soll.

Das Patchlog von Version 1.3 klingt vielversprechend. Neben zahlreichen Bugfixes und Reparaturen in den Quests wurde die Performance optimiert, Fehler in der deutschen Sprachausgabe behoben und einige Elemente von Gameplay und Balancing verbessert. Auch das Speichersystem wurde überarbeitet und durch eine Save&Exit-Funktion ergänzt. Mit dabei ist zudem eine Überarbeitung des Schlösserknackens auf der Konsole sowie des Diebstahls.

Hier das komplette Patchlog zu Version 1.3 von Kingdom Come: Deliverance: