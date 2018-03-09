Warhorse Studios hat Wort gehalten und heute den heiß erwarteten Patch 1.3 veröffentlicht, der viele Probleme des Mittelalter-Rollenspiels Kingdom Come: Deliverance beheben soll.
Einen Haken hat das Update auf die Version 1.3 von Kingdom Come: Deliverance allerdings: der satte 5,9 GB große Patch ist zur Zeit nur via Steam für die PC-Version des Rollenspiels erhältlich. Besitzer der Versionen für PS4 und Xbox One müssen sich noch ein Weilchen gedulden. Der Patch wurde zwar bereits zur Zertifizierung eingereicht, doch dieser Prozess nimmt immer etwas Zeit, mitunter einige Tage, in Anspruch. Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden.
Ein Ende der Überarbeitungen ist noch nicht in Sicht. Wie das Studio auf Twitter verkündete, ist bereits eine Version 1.4 in Arbeit, die neben anderen Dingen vor allem die Performance des Rollenspiels verbessern soll.
Das Patchlog von Version 1.3 klingt vielversprechend. Neben zahlreichen Bugfixes und Reparaturen in den Quests wurde die Performance optimiert, Fehler in der deutschen Sprachausgabe behoben und einige Elemente von Gameplay und Balancing verbessert. Auch das Speichersystem wurde überarbeitet und durch eine Save&Exit-Funktion ergänzt. Mit dabei ist zudem eine Überarbeitung des Schlösserknackens auf der Konsole sowie des Diebstahls.
Hier das komplette Patchlog zu Version 1.3 von Kingdom Come: Deliverance:
- The game now has Save and Exit feature.
- Saving is much more robust and saves won't get corrupted even if the game crashes while saving.
- Performance improved
- LoD switching tweaked, reducing pop-in and improving texture streaming.
- Stuttering in some areas reduced.
- Slightly smoother framerate on Vsync 30. (Consoles and some PCs)
- Improved lockpicking
- New interface design makes it much easier to hold the sweet spot while turning the lock.
- Easy and Very Easy trunks are now easier to lockpick when playing with controller. (Mouse difficulty unchanged)
- Improved pickpocketing
- You will no longer get caught if you stop at the beginning of the minigame. (Unless someone sees you)
- The risk indicator is now much more precise. When green, you are sure not to get caught.
- Alchemy bench will no longer shoot you into the air.
- The last quest with Lord Capon is now visible on the map when he is ready to assign it to you.
- Guards won't frisk you so often.
- Your horse shouldn't get stuck when jumping fences.
- Horse items are cleaned along with player items in bathhouses.
- You can see when looking at a bed whether it will save your game.
- You can sleep on beds without having to sit down first.
- Levelling up stealth by sneaking past enemies is more consistent.
- Sneaking past sleeping NPCs is now easier.
- Some easily accessible trunks with extremely good loot have been removed.
- Cave mushrooms can now be found in many other damp places.
- You can no longer autocook potions that you haven't brewed by hand at least once before.
- German voiceovers will no longer cut off in mid-sentence in cutscenes.
- Late game player strength tweaked
- Some combat perks that were unintentionally overpowered were tuned down.
- Weapons scale less with high-level stats.
- It should now be much harder to kill high-level enemies with one hit. (Unless they're helmetless. Stupid Runt...)
- Other combat system tweaks
- "Untargeted attack" exploit fixed.
- Enemy combat archery AI improved.
- Guards now react to combat more aggressively.
- And many other minor tweaks.
- (PC only) It is now possible to select different types of anti-aliasing.
- (PC only) It is now possible to set VSync to 30 or 60, or disable it completely.
- (PC only) Steam Cloud saving enabled.
- And over 300 other fixes in various quests.
