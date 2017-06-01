Award winning space-flight simulator Kerbal Space Program, that of the adorable bug-eyed aliens, has been acquired by Take-Two Interactive. The KSP blog stresses that this is an exciting move for them, and they're still focused on upcoming expansions for KSP.

Originally developed by indie studio Squad, Kerbal has been a favourite on Steam for years. In recent months Valve has been hoovering up former KSP developers (as in, hiring, not literally hoovering up).

Take-Two owns Rockstar Games and 2K, companies that have put out games like GTA, Red Dead Redemption, BioShock, Borderlands, and Civilization. That means that, statistically speaking, Take-Two is probably involved in one of your favourite games somewhere. Especially if it's KSP, now.