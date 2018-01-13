Zu den renommiertesten Awards der Spielebranche zählen Jahr für Jahr die DICE Awards. Auch 2018 werden diese wieder verliehen und nun wurden die Nominierungen bekanntgegeben. Ein exklusiver Blockbuster entpuppt sich dabei mit zehn Nominierungen als großer Favorit.
Zum 21. Mal werden am 22. Februar in Las Vegas die DICE Awards verliehen und markieren damit auch den Höhepunkt des DICE Summit. Nun hat das verantwortliche Komittee der Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences die Nominierungen für die Preisverleihung bestätigt, wobei insgesamt 68 verschiedene Spiele bedacht wurden.
Als großer Favorit geht in diesem Jahr das PS4-exklusive Horizon: Zero Dawn aus dem Hause Geurrilla Games ins Rennen, das zehn Mal nominiert wurde. Auch The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mit sechs Nominierungen sowie Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy und Cuphead mit fünf Chancen zählen zu den aussichtsreichsten Spielen. Super Mario Odyssey hat in vier Kategorien Chancen.
Alle Nominierungen im Überblick:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Cuphead
- For Honor
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Cuphead
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Little Nightmares
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua
- Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy
- Star Wars Battlefront II – Iden Versio
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Cuphead
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- RiME
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
- Destiny 2
- Injustice 2
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Night in the Woods
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Family Game of the Year
- DropMix
- GNOG
- Just Dance 2018
- SingStar Celebration
- Snipperclips
Fighting Game of the Year
- ARMS
- Injustice 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Nidhogg 2
- Tekken 7
Racing Game of the Year
- DiRT 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Project CARS 2
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- NieR:Automata
- Persona 5
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
Sports Game of the Year
- Everybody’s Golf
- FIFA 18
- Golf Clash
- Madden NFL 18
- MLB The Show 17
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Endless Space 2
- Halo Wars 2
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Total War: Warhammer II
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Robo Recall
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- The Invisible Hours
- Wilson’s Heart
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
- Robo Recall
- Space Pirate Trainer
- Wilson’s Heart
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
- Everything
- Gorogoa
- Night in the Woods
- Pyre
- Snipperclips
Handheld Game of the Year
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Monster Hunter Stories
Mobile Game of the Year
- Cat Quest
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Gorogoa
- Monument Valley 2
- Splitter Critters
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Gorogoa
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Gorogoa
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Game of the Year
- Cuphead
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
