Seit dem 21. Februar 2017 ist das Strategie-Sequel Halo Wars 2 offiziell für PC und Xbox One erhältlich. Nun steht die Veröffentlichung eines ersten größeren Updates ins Haus.

343 Industries hat nach dem Release von Halo Wars 2 weiter am Titel gewerkelt und wird in Kürze nun einen ersten größeren Patch veröffentlichen. Dieser soll die am weitesten verbreiteten Probleme aufgreifen und beheben. Unter anderem soll dann der nervige Bug der Vergangenheit angehören, der Spieler mitunter im Ladebildschirm festhängen lässt. Auch im Blitz-Modus kann ein Fehler gegenwärtig noch zu Freezes führen.

Das Update legt außerdem die Grundlagen für die gewerteten Multiplayer-Partien, die bis Ende des Monats verfügbar sein sollen. Die vollständige Liste der Änderungen könnt ihr euch im Folgenden zu Gemüte führen:

Crashes/Errors/Performance

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the loading screen

Fixed an issue that caused some PC players to see a black screen on startup

Several “desync” fixes, one of which covered most of the tracked occurrences

Fixed a variety of PC crashes that were hardware-dependent

Fixed a Network Error on opening Blitz Packs

Fixed some AI issues in Skirmish that could cause performance hits

Fixed some performance hitches in Cooperative Campaign

Made performance improvements on various hardware

Overall multiplayer performance improvements

Fixed some crashes that could occur when loading a saved game

Fixed an issue that would cause a Campaign mission to get stuck after loading a save

Fixed a bug with joining a party and getting a network error

Added a driver check on PC to alert users to the presence of old drivers

Fixed an issue that caused players to disconnect from multiplayer games at the beginning of the match

Gameplay

Fixed issue with “Detect” on some starting units not working properly

Fixed an issue with getting the Palmer’s Pure Gold Achievement

Fixed some bugs with Kodiaks in Campaign

Fixed a bug with garrisoned Snipers not getting additional stats

Fixed issue with squads getting stuck trying to garrison if another squad beats them to it

Gold medal can now be more easily attained in ‘Hold the Line’

Fixed a Cyclops and Reaver pathing bug where they would sometimes stop moving

Fixed an issue with units getting stuck in bases after being made

Fixed various skull functionality not working on some units or abilities

Fixed some cross-skull interactions between Annihilation and Pestilence

Fixed some Locust pathing issues in Blitz (even though they’re driven by Grunts)

Fixed an issue with units becoming unresponsive in Blitz

Fixed an issue in Blitz with units getting a x4 speed boost in a specific situation

Fixed a conflict created by swapping d-pad functionality in Blitz

Fixed an issue with the Blisterback not recovering from damage in Blitz

Fixed behavior of Marines sometimes failing to get new targets after throwing a grenade

Friendly cloaked units now appear on the minimap

Made some adjustments to Scarab creation

Tweaks to Grunt Mob, Bloodfuel Grunts, and Bloodfuel Locust

Holo Decoy can no longer be used on Pelicans or Spirits

Fixed card level of units affected by Holo Decoy not showing over clones

Glassing beam always creates vision now in Blitz

Adjusted AI to make better use of Healing and Cloaking fields

Skirmish AI now uses Extraction and Teleport

AIs have been practicing their Domination game

Metagame

Fixed a bug where parties were always assigned to Team 1

Fixed a rare issue with users not actually getting to play the leader they selected in Blitz

“Halt” cinematic should no longer be unlocked early in theater

Fixed some daily/weekly challenge issues where they were not tracked in some playlists

PC players can no longer tab target to whisper to themselves

Phoenix Log page adjustments

Pause menu adjustments

Set default difficulty of AI to normal from easy

Cosmetic

Cleaned up some language localizations

Fixed a bug with UI textures failing to load

Fixed some minimap graphical issues

Fixed a PC issue with starting army text overlapping some UI

Fixed some issues with individual card pack opening animations

Fixed an issue with a terminal for a red barrier not having a display string

Fixed a Domination icon issue, where it would rotate briefly when being recaptured

Fixed an issue with Health bars getting stuck on the screen

Fixed some issues with particles randomly shooting across the maps for various objects

Adjusted transparency on locked skulls in the side panel

Radial menu has been cleaned up a bit

Added extra visual indicator to aid players when they are selecting cards

Made some enhancements to the leader selection carousel

Audio

Fixed an issue with the announcer constantly reporting Zone B is contested when it’s not

Fixed an issue with the Condor being able to be heard through fog of war

Fixed incorrect audio playing on some units when damaged

Fixed some issues with units calling out the wrong attackers

Fixed an issue with using right trigger or mouse wheel would cause audio spam

Added audio to Plasma Mines deploy

Added a variety of sound effects, and adjusted timing on some existing ones

Last, But Not Least

Under-the-hood preparation for future ranked multiplayer

Known Issues

We are still working on a fix for a known issue where a game can sometimes freeze or result in a very low frame rate

Investigating some reports of performance issues with cinematics

Investigating reports of the mini-map occasionally being unresponsive on PC

Occasional infinite loading screen when loading into consecutive missions in co-op

Game can sometimes hang indefinitely when restarting a mission

Unit balance feedback and assessment is ongoing by the design team