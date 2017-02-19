Kurzinfo

In GWENT: The Witcher Card Game für PC, PS4 und Xbox One erlebt man mit seinen Freunden rasante Zweikämpfe - Bluffen, Entscheidungen in Sekundenschnelle und sorgfältiges Erstellen eines Kartendecks inklusive. Eine Partie besteht aus drei Runden, in denen die Kontrahenten mit ihren Karten kernige Zaubersprüche und die unterschiedlichsten Einheiten mit Spezialfähigkeiten ins Spiel bringen. Dabei versuchen sie, mit cleveren Tricks ihre Gegner zu täuschen.