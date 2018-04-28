Zum Action-Klassiker Grand Theft Auto IV wurde ein neues Update veröffentlicht, doch das hat eher einen bedauerlichen Hintergrund. Zahlreiche Songs verschwinden nämlich aus dem Rockstar-Titel.
Schon früher in diesem Monat wurde bekannt, dass Rockstar Games schon bald dazu gezwungen sein wird, etliche Songs aus dem Blockbuster Grand Theft Auto IV zu entfernen. Grund dafür ist, dass der auf zehn Jahre ausgelegte entsprechende Lizenzierungs-Deal ausgelaufen ist.
Nun wurde ein Update zu GTA IV veröffentlicht, das die Lizenzprobleme angeht. Alle Songs, für die eine neuerliche Lizenz nicht mehr abgeschlossen wurde, dürfen ab sofort nicht mehr im Spiel abgespielt werden. Auf den entsprechenden Radio-Stationen im Titel gibt es dementsprechend recht viel Aderlass.
Folgende Songs sind daher aus dem Spiel verschwunden:
The Journey
- Terry Riley – “A Rainbow in Curved Air”
- Gil Scott-Heron – “Home Is Where the Hatred Is”
- IF99 – International Funk
- San Juan Sounds
- Angel y Khriz – “Ven Báilalo”
- Michael Shrieve – “Communique: ‘Approach Spiral'”
K109 The Studio
- Tamiko Jones – “Can’t Live Without Your Love”
- “Still In Love” by Rose Royce (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
The Classics
- Marley Marl (feat. Craig G) – Droppin’ Science
- Brand Nubian – All for One
Vladivostok FM
- Glukoza – “Швайне” [Schweine / Pigs in German]
- Seryoga – “King Ring”
- Ranetki Girls – “О тебе” [O Tebe / About You]
- Ruslana – “Wild Dances” Ukranian FM Version
- Kino – “Группа крови” [Gruppa Krovi / Blood Type]
- Marakesh – “Ждать” [Zhdat / To Wait]
- Zveri – “Квартира” [Kvartira / The Flat]
- Oleg Kvasha – “Зеленоглазое такси” Club Remix [Zelenoglazoe * Taksi / Green Eyed Taxi]
- Splean – “Линия жизни” [Liniya Zhizni / Lifeline]
- Basta – “Мама” [Mama / Mother]
- Leningrad – “Никого не жалко” [Nikogo ne Zhalko / A Pity for No One]
- Dolphin – “РЭП”
- Salvation” by Sucker DJs (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
- “Music” by Jonathan Peters feat. Maya Azucena (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
- “When Love Takes Over” by David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland (The Ballad of Gay Tony)
The Vibe 98.8
- Mtume – “C.O.D. (I’ll Deliver)”
Radio Broker
- Ralph Myerz – “The Teacher”
Liberty Rock Radio
- The Smashing Pumpkins – “1979”
- Stevie Nicks – “Edge of Seventeen”
- Electric Light Orchestra – “Evil Woman”
- David Bowie – “Fascination”
- “Touch Too Much” by AC/DC (The Lost and Damned)
- “Five To One” by The Doors (The Lost and Damned)
- “Jane” by Jefferson Starship (The Lost and Damned)
- “Run To The Hills” by Iron Maiden (The Lost and Damned)
The Beat 102.7
- Fat Joe (feat. Lil Wayne) – Crackhouse
- Papoose – Stylin’
L.C.H.C.
- “Call from the Grave” by Bathory (The Lost And Damned)
Vice City FM
- “C’est la Vie” by Robbie Nevil
- “History” by Mai Tai
- “Teardrops” by Womack & Womack
- “Wood Beez (Pray like Aretha Franklin)” by Scritti Politti
- “You’re the Voice” by John Farnham
Immerhin ist nicht alles tragisch, denn Rockstar konnte auch einige neue Tracks in das Spiel integrieren. Konkret dürft ihr euch nun freuen auf:
Vladivostok FM
- ALEKSEY BOLSHOY: YA Nenavizhu Karaoke
- SERYOGA: Mon Ami (ft. Maks Lorens)
- DELICE:Goryacheye Leto
- SERYOGA: Dobav’ Skorost
- RIFFMASTER: Begu (Rancho Song)
- RIFFMASTER Riffmaster Tony
- ZHENYA FOKIN: Noch’ju
- AYVENGO: Underground
- KIEVELEKTRO: Gulyaj,Slavyane!! (ft. Alyona Vinnitskaya)
- AYVENGO:Reprezenty
- SERYOGA: Chiki
