Zum Wochenende wird wieder kräftig gezockt! Die Jungs und Mädels von Gamesplanet haben eine neue Rabattaktion gestartet und einige Schnäppchen für euch parat....
- Tekken 7 (PC /Steam Key) - 24,99€ (-50%)
- GTA V (PC /Rockstar Key) - 25,99€ (-57%)
- Saints Row - The Third - Full Package (PC /Steam Key) - 3,75€ (-75%)
- XCOM 2 (PC /Steam Key) - 13.99€ (-72%)
- Borderlands - The Pre-Sequel (PC /Steam Key) - 9,99€ (-75%)
Bei den Angeboten handelt es sich um Download-Keys. Die Aktion läuft vom 27.04. - 29.04.2018
Kommentarezum Artikel