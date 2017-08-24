Die "Gewinner" der gamescom Awards wurden gekürt. Vor allem ein Publisher räumt mit einem Titel gleich fünf Preise ab. Hier alle Sieger jeder Kategorie!

Die gamescom 2017 neigt sich ihrem Ende zu. Zeit, die Gewinner der gamescom Awards zu verlesen. Vor allem Nintendo dürfte sich freuen. Nach Zelda scheint auch Super Mario Odyssey ein absoluter Spitzentitel zu werden. Das 3-D-Jump-'n'-Run für die Switch gewinnt den best of gamescom Award sowie Preise in drei Jury-Kategorien (bestes Action-Spiel, bestes Familienspiel und wenig überraschend bestes Switch-Spiel) sowie den Publikumspreis. Aber auch Marios Gastauftritt in einem Ubisoft-Spiel wird geehrt: Mario+Rabbids: Kingdom Battle gewinnt den Preis für das beste Strategiespiel. Eine durchweg erfolgreiche Messe für Nintendo.

Wie die anderen Entwickler beziehungsweise Publisher abgeschnitten haben, sehr ihr unten aufgeführt.

Die Gewinner des gamescom awards 2017 im Überblick:

A.Category group: Best of gamescom Best of gamescom award

Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo B. category group: gamescom global awards gamescom award for best add-on/DLC • Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar, Electronic Arts gamescom award for best booth • Electronic Arts gamescom Booth 2017, Electronic Arts

C. Category group: Platform

Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4 • Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft

Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.

Best Console Game Nintendo Switch • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

Best PC Game • Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Koch Media

Best Mobile Game • Metroid: Samus Returns, Nintendo

D. Category group: Genre

Best Role Playing Game • Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco

Best Racing Game • Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft

Best Action Game • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

Best Simulation Game • Project CARS 2 , Bandai Namco

Best Sports Game • PES 2018, Konami

Best Family Game • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

Best Strategy Game • Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft

Best Puzzle / Skill Game • God's Trigger, Techland

Best Social / Online Game • Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard

Best Casual Game • Hidden Agenda, Sony

Best Multiplayer Game • Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard

Best Virtual Reality Game • Fallout 4 VR, ZeniMax Best Hardware • Xbox One X, Microsoft

E. Category group: Consumer award gamescom

“Most Wanted” Consumer award • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo

F. Category group: Indie award gamescom