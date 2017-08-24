Die "Gewinner" der gamescom Awards wurden gekürt. Vor allem ein Publisher räumt mit einem Titel gleich fünf Preise ab. Hier alle Sieger jeder Kategorie!
Die gamescom 2017 neigt sich ihrem Ende zu. Zeit, die Gewinner der gamescom Awards zu verlesen. Vor allem Nintendo dürfte sich freuen. Nach Zelda scheint auch Super Mario Odyssey ein absoluter Spitzentitel zu werden. Das 3-D-Jump-'n'-Run für die Switch gewinnt den best of gamescom Award sowie Preise in drei Jury-Kategorien (bestes Action-Spiel, bestes Familienspiel und wenig überraschend bestes Switch-Spiel) sowie den Publikumspreis. Aber auch Marios Gastauftritt in einem Ubisoft-Spiel wird geehrt: Mario+Rabbids: Kingdom Battle gewinnt den Preis für das beste Strategiespiel. Eine durchweg erfolgreiche Messe für Nintendo.
Wie die anderen Entwickler beziehungsweise Publisher abgeschnitten haben, sehr ihr unten aufgeführt.
Die Gewinner des gamescom awards 2017 im Überblick:
A.Category group: Best of gamescom Best of gamescom award
- Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo B. category group: gamescom global awards gamescom award for best add-on/DLC • Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar, Electronic Arts gamescom award for best booth • Electronic Arts gamescom Booth 2017, Electronic Arts
C. Category group: Platform
- Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4 • Assassin's Creed Origins, Ubisoft
- Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges, Warner Bros.
- Best Console Game Nintendo Switch • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
- Best PC Game • Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Koch Media
- Best Mobile Game • Metroid: Samus Returns, Nintendo
D. Category group: Genre
- Best Role Playing Game • Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Bandai Namco
- Best Racing Game • Forza Motorsport 7, Microsoft
- Best Action Game • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
- Best Simulation Game • Project CARS 2 , Bandai Namco
- Best Sports Game • PES 2018, Konami
- Best Family Game • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
- Best Strategy Game • Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft
- Best Puzzle / Skill Game • God's Trigger, Techland
- Best Social / Online Game • Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
- Best Casual Game • Hidden Agenda, Sony
- Best Multiplayer Game • Destiny 2, Activision Blizzard
- Best Virtual Reality Game • Fallout 4 VR, ZeniMax Best Hardware • Xbox One X, Microsoft
E. Category group: Consumer award gamescom
- “Most Wanted” Consumer award • Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo
F. Category group: Indie award gamescom
- Indie award • Double Kick Heroes, Headbang Club
