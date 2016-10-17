Entwickler Turn 10 Studios hat ein weiteres Update für Forza Horizon 3 auf PC sowie Xbox One veröffentlicht. Die PC-Version bleibt indes weiter im Fokus der Macher.
Das neue Update fokussiert sich vor allen Dingen auf Absturzursachen sowie andere Probleme, insbesondere auch auf dem PC. Die Verbesserung der PC-Fassung bleibt weiter ein Fokus für die Entwickler von Playground Games und Turn 10. "Performance- und Stabilitäts-Verbesserungen werden weiterhin eine Top-Priorität und ein Fokus der zukünftigen Updates sein", sichert man in einer Stellungnahme anlässlich des neuen Patches zu.
Das aktuelle Update bringt folgende Verbesserungen mit sich:
Stability
- Fixed an issue where having a microphone enabled in the game but no speech pack installed would cause the title to crash on Windows 10
- Fixed an issue that would cause a game crash for some Windows 10 players when entering Maroondah Road Bucket List event
- Fixed an issue that would cause a game crash for some Windows 10 and Xbox One players when joining online Bucket List Blueprint challenges with mismatched DLC
- Fixed an issue that would cause a game crash for some Xbox One players when pausing the game
- Fixed an issue that would cause a game crash for some players when collecting Loyalty Rewards while in a Convoy
- Fixed an issue that would cause a game crash for some players when using the AMD R9 Fury X graphics card on Windows 10
- Fixed a TDR for Windows 10 players
Performance
- Players running four-core setups on Windows 10 should see CPU improvements
- Improved thread layout changes for eight-core setups on Windows 10, resulting in improved performance
- Improvement to performance in upgrades and tuning screens on Windows 10
- Fixed a stall when driving in Byron Bay on Windows 10
- Stall fixed when applying Drivatar liveries while driving on Windows 10
- Stall fixed when driving in free roam on Xbox One
Wheel Support
- Improvements to force feedback dead zone and FFB performance when driving on tarmac on both Xbox One and Windows 10
- Fixed a bug so that wheel button prompts now match the in-game bindings on Windows 10
- Actions that must be mapped are now identified in the UI and number of actions that must be mapped has been reduced on Windows 10
General Improvements
- Fix for photo mode being blurry for some Windows 10 players
- Groove music playback improvements on Xbox One
- Upgrade basket UI now supports mouse input for Windows 10
- Fix for bug that prevented Windows 10 players from progressing past the Start screen with no internet connection
- Added Master Volume option for Windows 10 players
- Fix to Advanced Camera functionality in left and top views in Paintshop (Xbox One and Windows)
- Fix to enable Rewind when returning from Co-Op to Solo (Xbox One and Windows)
- Added option to mute microphones in-game (Xbox One and Windows)
- Player can now continue driving when fuel runs out (Xbox One and Windows)
Gameplay Changes
- Horizon Edition cars that boost either Skills or XP no longer provide a benefit in Online Adventure
- Fixed an issue where the Perk “The XP Bump” worked in Online Adventure. Now it provides no benefit outside of single player racing
- Added a 30-second cooldown to the Drift Tap Skill
- Reduced the amount of XP awarded for banking Skill Chains
- Reduced 3-Star score target on the following Drift Zones: Mountain Scramble, Mountain Foot, Reservoir, and Gold Mine
- Previous Horizon Edition cars removed from Wheelspins; new Horizon Edition cars added. The new HE cars are the BAC Mono Horizon Edition , Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Horizon Edition, Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV Horizon Edition, Mercedes C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series Horizon Edition, MG Metro 6R4 Horizon Edition, MINI Cooper S Horizon Edition, and the Subaru Impreza 22B STi Horizon Edition
- Added the name of the current Championship to Car Select in Online Adventure to help players choose a suitable car
- Horizon Edition cars display the correct bonus for Wheelspins
- Fixed an issue where the Landmarks stat was incorrectly listed as 21 instead of 19, stopping players reaching 100 percent complete
