Für die Windows-10-Version von Forza Horizon 3 ist der erste Patch erschienen. Dieser behebt unter anderem Probleme mit der Performance.
Ganz problemlos ist der Launch von Forza Horizon 3 auf dem PC nicht von statten gegangen. Nun haben die Verantwortlichen von Playground Games den ersten Patch für die Windows-10-Fassung des Titels veröffentlicht.
Dieses Update soll nicht nur die Performance erhöhen, sondern behebt noch eine Menge anderer Probleme. Folgende Punkte werden angegangen:
Windows 10
- Fixed a performance issue on Windows 10 that caused stuttering with high or unlocked framerates on certain hardware configurations
- Improved stability on Windows 10
- Disable mouse move detection while driving
- The Windows 10 video options screen will no longer ask users to save when no changes have been made
- Additional options have been added to the Windows 10 Advanced Controller Menu. These include:
- Steering wheel sensitivity
- Invert Force Feedback
- Centre spring scale
- Damping scale
- Fixed a problem where pre-order cars and the Halo Warthog were not appearing in the Windows 10 version of the game for some players
Wheel Improvements
- Logitech G27 is now registered correctly on Windows 10, so the correct default mapping will be applied
- All wheels with enough buttons have had the horn added to their default mappings on Windows 10
- Fix to dead zones for acceleration and braking axes on wheels
- Default mappings for all TX Racing Wheel variants
- Fixed a bug where custom input mappings would not save successfully
General Improvements
- The Social and Rivals tabs will now unlock for players with Xbox Live Silver accounts
- Fixed a bug where the racing line would sometimes disappear
- Controller hot swapping is now available. Players can switch between controllers/their keyboard whenever they choose (including the wheel)
- Various content fixes for cars
Kommentarezum Artikel