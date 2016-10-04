News - Forza Horizon 3 : Erster Patch für die Windows-10-Version

  • PC
Von Kommentieren

Für die Windows-10-Version von Forza Horizon 3 ist der erste Patch erschienen. Dieser behebt unter anderem Probleme mit der Performance.

Ganz problemlos ist der Launch von Forza Horizon 3 auf dem PC nicht von statten gegangen. Nun haben die Verantwortlichen von Playground Games den ersten Patch für die Windows-10-Fassung des Titels veröffentlicht.

Dieses Update soll nicht nur die Performance erhöhen, sondern behebt noch eine Menge anderer Probleme. Folgende Punkte werden angegangen:

Windows 10

  • Fixed a performance issue on Windows 10 that caused stuttering with high or unlocked framerates on certain hardware configurations
  • Improved stability on Windows 10
  • Disable mouse move detection while driving
  • The Windows 10 video options screen will no longer ask users to save when no changes have been made
  • Additional options have been added to the Windows 10 Advanced Controller Menu. These include:
    - Steering wheel sensitivity
    - Invert Force Feedback
    - Centre spring scale
    - Damping scale
  • Fixed a problem where pre-order cars and the Halo Warthog were not appearing in the Windows 10 version of the game for some players

Wheel Improvements

  • Logitech G27 is now registered correctly on Windows 10, so the correct default mapping will be applied
  • All wheels with enough buttons have had the horn added to their default mappings on Windows 10
  • Fix to dead zones for acceleration and braking axes on wheels
  • Default mappings for all TX Racing Wheel variants
  • Fixed a bug where custom input mappings would not save successfully

General Improvements

  • The Social and Rivals tabs will now unlock for players with Xbox Live Silver accounts
  • Fixed a bug where the racing line would sometimes disappear
  • Controller hot swapping is now available. Players can switch between controllers/their keyboard whenever they choose (including the wheel)
  • Various content fixes for cars
Forza Horizon 3 - Motorsport All-Stars DLC Trailer
In diesem Trailer wird euch der neue Motorsport All-Stars DLC zu Forza Horizon 3 vorgestellt.

Könnte dichinteressieren

Kommentarezum Artikel