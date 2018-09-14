Frohe Kunde für alle Fans von Final Fantasy: Etliche Klassiker der populären RPG-Reihe erobern nun weitere Plattformen, wobei vor allen Dingen die Switch und auch die Xbox One bedacht werden.

Square Enix hat zum Rundumschlag ausgeholt, was Ankündigungen rund um die erfolgreiche und beliebte Rollenspiel-Reihe Final Fantasy betrifft. Etliche Klassiker und bereits veröffentlichte Titel schaffen demnach den Sprung vor allen Dingen auf die Switch sowie auf die Xbox One. Auch PS4 und PC werden aber mit Neuzugängen bedacht.

Den Anfang macht zunächst die heutige Veröffentlichung der Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD für die Switch. Am 06. November folgt dann als Nächstes World of Final Fantasy Maxima für PC, PS4, Xbox One und Switch.

Ein Comeback feiert die Reihe Chocobo's Dungeon, die mit dem Spin-Off Every Buddy! seit zehn Jahren wieder einmal neu veröffentlicht wird. Alle weiteren Titel der nachfolgenden Auflistung, darunter auch das Koop-Action-Rollenspiel Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, werden dann 2019 nachfolgen.

Nintendo Switch

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

Xbox One

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

PlayStation 4



Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

PC



World of Final Fantasy Maxima

