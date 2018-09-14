Frohe Kunde für alle Fans von Final Fantasy: Etliche Klassiker der populären RPG-Reihe erobern nun weitere Plattformen, wobei vor allen Dingen die Switch und auch die Xbox One bedacht werden.
Square Enix hat zum Rundumschlag ausgeholt, was Ankündigungen rund um die erfolgreiche und beliebte Rollenspiel-Reihe Final Fantasy betrifft. Etliche Klassiker und bereits veröffentlichte Titel schaffen demnach den Sprung vor allen Dingen auf die Switch sowie auf die Xbox One. Auch PS4 und PC werden aber mit Neuzugängen bedacht.
Den Anfang macht zunächst die heutige Veröffentlichung der Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD für die Switch. Am 06. November folgt dann als Nächstes World of Final Fantasy Maxima für PC, PS4, Xbox One und Switch.
Ein Comeback feiert die Reihe Chocobo's Dungeon, die mit dem Spin-Off Every Buddy! seit zehn Jahren wieder einmal neu veröffentlicht wird. Alle weiteren Titel der nachfolgenden Auflistung, darunter auch das Koop-Action-Rollenspiel Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, werden dann 2019 nachfolgen.
Nintendo Switch
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima
Xbox One
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima
PlayStation 4
- Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!
- Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition HD
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima
PC
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima
