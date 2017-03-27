News - Final Fantasy XV : Patch bringt alternatives Kapitel 13 mit

Vor dem Launch des Episode-Gladiolus-DLC am morgigen Dienstag hat Square Enix heute das März-Update für Final Fantasy XV veröffentlicht. Mit enthalten ist auch ein alternativer Abschnitt.

In Kapitel 13, Vers 2 erlebt ihr mit Gladiolus einen alternativen Weg durch das viel diskutierte Kapitel. Gestartet werden kann der Levelabschnitt über das Hauptmenü.

Neben dem neuen Inhalt, der euch auf den kommenden Gladiolus-DLC vorbereitet, bringen der Patch 1.06 und der kurze Zeit später veröffentlichte Patch 1.07 weitere Verbesserungen und Veränderungen am Spiel mit.

  • Version 1.07
    • Various bug fixes
  • Version 1.06
    • Addition of Chapter 13, Verse 2 (alternate route featuring Gladiolus)
    • Enhancement of Arcana spells (Alterna, Holy, Death)
    • Announcement of winning snapshots from first photo contest (viewable at Takka’s Pit Stop in Hammerhead)
    • Temporary conclusion of Timed Quests (will resume at a later date)
    • Addition of two pieces from “Episode Gladiolus” downloadable content to music player tracklist
    • Addition of compatibility with “Episode Gladiolus” downloadable content
    • Various gameplay enhancements
    • Various bug fixes
    • Updated saves will not work on former versions of the game
Final Fantasy XV - March 2017 Update Trailer
Die Neuerungen des März-Updates zu Final Fantasy XV werden euch in diesem passenden Trailer näher gebracht.

