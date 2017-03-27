Vor dem Launch des Episode-Gladiolus-DLC am morgigen Dienstag hat Square Enix heute das März-Update für Final Fantasy XV veröffentlicht. Mit enthalten ist auch ein alternativer Abschnitt.
In Kapitel 13, Vers 2 erlebt ihr mit Gladiolus einen alternativen Weg durch das viel diskutierte Kapitel. Gestartet werden kann der Levelabschnitt über das Hauptmenü.
Neben dem neuen Inhalt, der euch auf den kommenden Gladiolus-DLC vorbereitet, bringen der Patch 1.06 und der kurze Zeit später veröffentlichte Patch 1.07 weitere Verbesserungen und Veränderungen am Spiel mit.
- Version 1.07
- Various bug fixes
- Version 1.06
- Addition of Chapter 13, Verse 2 (alternate route featuring Gladiolus)
- Enhancement of Arcana spells (Alterna, Holy, Death)
- Announcement of winning snapshots from first photo contest (viewable at Takka’s Pit Stop in Hammerhead)
- Temporary conclusion of Timed Quests (will resume at a later date)
- Addition of two pieces from “Episode Gladiolus” downloadable content to music player tracklist
- Addition of compatibility with “Episode Gladiolus” downloadable content
- Various gameplay enhancements
- Various bug fixes
- Updated saves will not work on former versions of the game
