Das hervorragend gestartete Rollenspiel Final Fantasy XV wird bereits in Kürze einen ersten Zusatzinhalt spendiert bekommen. Außerdem erhält auch der neue Spielmodus New Game+ Einzug.
Wie Square Enix nun bestätigte, wird der Zusatzinhalt Holiday Pack pünktlich vor Weihnachten für Final Fantasy XV erhältlich sein. Die Veröffentlichung ist für den nächsten Donnerstag, also den 22. Dezember 2016 geplant. Begleitend gibt es dann auch ein kostenfreies Update, das den angesprochenen Spielmodus mit sich bringt.
Dank New Game+ können Spieler, die bereits einen Durchlauf abgeschlossen haben, ein neues Spiel starten. Dabei behalten sie ihre Charaktere samt Ausrüstung. Der DLC selbst wird indes in zwei Pakete unterteilt: eine kostenfreie Version mit einigen neuen Gegenständen sowie das Holiday Pack+, das als Premium-Version weitere zehn Gegenstände mit sich bringt. Einige davon werden aber erst im Januar verfügbar sein, auch wenn der DLC bereits am 22. Dezember erscheint.
Die unterschiedlichen Versionen im Überblick:
Holiday Pack (kostenfreie Version)
- Warrior's Fanfare – A scroll of sheet music containing a song of jubilation that provides additional AP for earning an A+ in Offense outside of training.
- Nixperience Band – A device that stops experience points from being tallied, preventing the party from levelling up for an added challenge.
- Carnival Passport – An adorably adorned ticket that whisks the bearer away to a fun-filled carnival for a limited time.
- Choco-Mog Tee (available late January 2017) – An exclusive T-shirt featuring everyone’s favourite fluffy and feathery friends. Colourful, comfy and appropriate for any carnival-goer.
Holiday Pack+ (Premium Version)
- Ring of Resistance – A protective piece of jewelry that renders the entire party to be resistant to magical friendly fire.
- Tech Turbocharger – A device for Noctis that accelerates the tech bar replenishment rate, but freezes the Armiger bar.
- Armiger Accelerator – A device for Noctis that accelerates the Armiger bar replenishment rate, but freezes the tech bar.
- Blitzer's Fanfare – A scroll of sheet music containing a song of jubilation that provides additional AP for earning an A+ in Time outside of training.
- Tactician's Fanfare – A scroll of sheet music containing a song of jubilation that provides additional AP for earning an A+ in Finesse outside of training.
- Key of Prosperity – A lucky charm that increases the rate at which fallen foes leave behind items of value.
- Stamina Badge – A device that enables Noctis to sprint and hang without expending stamina.
- Carnival Passport – An adorably adorned ticket that whisks the bearer away to a fun-filled carnival for a limited time.
- Festive Ensemble (available late January) – A fancy and fun outfit perfectly suited for enjoying the festivities. The darling design puts all who see it in high spirits
- Holiday Pack + Exclusive Photo Frames (available late January) –Additional themes the player can add to Prompto's photos when sharing over social media.
Das Holiday Pack+ erhalten alle Inhaber des Season Pass oder der Digital Premium Edition ohne Aufpreis. Der individuelle Preis für das Premium-Paket wurde noch nicht kommuniziert.
