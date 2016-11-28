Am morgigen Dienstag wird Final Fantasy XV endlich erhältlich sein. Bereits vor einiger Zeit wurde in diesem Zusammenhang auch ein Day-One-Patch angekündigt. Diesbezüglich gab Square Enix nun konkrete Details bekannt.
Das sogenannte Crown-Update ist rund 8 GB schwer und daher auch substantiell für das Rollenspiel. Die enthaltenen Änderungen betreffen sowohl die Kampfmechanik als auch Spielfeld, Menü und sonstige Punkte. Auch diverse Bugfixes sind natürlich mit von der Partie, um euch vom Start weg ein möglichst reibungsloses Spielvergnügen zu liefern.
Das Patch-Log des Crown-Updates im Überblick:
Battle
- Added actions inspired by the “Omen” trailer produced by Digic Pictures to the game:
- “Shift (Warp) Drop Kick” (When daggers are equipped).
- “Backward Shift (Warp) Magic” (Elemental Magic Activation within a short distance).
- Below are examples of Wait Mode-exclusive abilities added to Ability Call to improve the Wait Mode experience:
- Libra Speed Increase: By using Libra you can obtain information more quickly.
- Wait Gauge Recovery: The Wait Gauge will recover upon defeating an enemy.
- Surprise Attack Shift Break: When Shift Breaking to an enemy that isn’t targeting you it’s easy to destroy the targeted part.
- Final Blow Shift Break: When Shift Breaking to an enemy with less than half HP, the damage multiplier will increase.
- Additional battle screen effects added to make it easier for players to understand their HP status:
- When HP is less than 25%, the whole screen will be covered by a light red filter.
- When in a pinch, the whole screen will be covered by a dark red filter.
- The Enemy Whistle will be available to use after downloading the patch. You can call monsters but they won’t always appear.
- Movement taken at the time of a MP Burst is cancelled. Trying to shift in MP Burst will cause movements to fail
Field
- You can now shift forward in the field outside of battle.
- Music Player item has been added so that you can listen to your favourite songs while walking.
Menu
- A gallery has been added to the main menu where you can see the dishes acquired by Ignis and the fish caught by Noctis.
Regalia
- (the car)
- Opening the menu during auto-drive will not halt driving.
- Regalia Shop added that lets you shop while riding in the Regalia.
Event
- Event scenes from Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV and the “Omen” trailer were added as they exceeded the disc space capacity.
Additional Improvements
- Various bug fixes.
- Adjustments to gameplay comfort:
- Camera adjusted in narrow areas.
- Menu use improved.
- Addition of other functions to enhance convenience.
- Adjustments to improve the main scenario experience:
- Changes to towns were made to fit the scenario.
- Changes to the open world were made to fit the scenario.
- Side-quests have been balanced, dish types added, added fish types and fishing locations.
- Leviathan boss encounter and battle experience further improved.
