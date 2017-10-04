FIFA 18 ist seit Ende der vergangenen Woche offiziell erhältlich, und zwar nicht nur für Konsolen, sondern auch für den PC. Für diese Plattform hat EA Sports nun ziemlich zügig einen ersten Patch veröffentlicht. Wir verraten euch, was sich dabei alles tut.

Zum Start hatte die PC-Fassung von FIFA 18 mit einigen Download-Problemen zu kämpfen, so dass zunächst einige Spieler den Titel nicht auf ihren Rechner herunterladen konnten. Mittlerweile sollte das Problem der Vergangenheit angehören und weitere Unannehmlichkeiten ist EA Sports nun in einem ersten PC-Patch angegangen.

Im Fokus steht dabei unter anderem der Ultimate-Team-Modus, in dem diverse Probleme behoben wurden. Auch in den anderen Spielmodi, darunter dem Story-Modus rund um Alex Hunter hat sich hier und da etwas getan, ebenso beim allgemeinen Gameplay. Hier wurde die Schwierigkeit in Amateur und Semi-Profi abgesenkt und das Torwartverhalten optimiert.

Sämtliche Neuerungen laut dem offiziellen Patch-Log im Überblick:

Added the following in FIFA Ultimate team:

New functionality to Champions Channel including missed shots and hidden timeline.

Addressed the following in FIFA Ultimate team:

An issue with the extra time display on the Champions Channel timeline.

An issue with locked EASFC catalogue kits on opponent teams in Squad Battles.

An issue where the crowd would have incorrect flags when the home team is wearing a certain kit.

An issue where a player could crash when watching a FUT Champions Channel match.

An issue where players could control the goalkeeper in FUT Single Player modes.

Changed Matches Remaining to Attempts Remaining in FUT Champions Daily Knockout Tournament.

Changed the Possible Points text in Squad Battles to Projected Match Points.

Updated loan player portraits in the EASFC Catalogue.

Visual improvements to some FUT item types.

Addressed the following in Gameplay:

Tuned goalkeeper reactions in certain situations.

Tuned down the difficulty for Amateur and Semi-Pro difficulties.

Reduced shot accuracy and slightly increased goalkeeper reaction times in certain in-game situations.

Added the following in The Journey Hunter Returns:

Icons in cinematic scenes to indicate the user-triggered action.

Triggered actions are: Personality, FIFA 17 Result, Match Result, Key Decision, Player Performance, Team Performance, Partnership Rating.

Addressed the following in The Journey Hunter Returns:

An issue where the player could crash during a cinematic in Chapter 5.

Added the following in Career Mode:

Added option to delegate contract renewals.

Allow users to renegotiate contract with a player whose release clause has been paid.

Addressed the following in Career Mode:

An issue where users could use a loaned player as part of a transfer deal.

An issue where Breaking News weren’t getting refreshed.

Addressed the following in Online Modes:

An issue in Pro Clubs where a player could return to an invisible lobby after a match.

Enabled the opponent indicators in online matches.

Improvements were made to the kit clashing logic.

Audio / Visual / Presentation Changes:

Adding this season’s authentic Bundesliga broadcast package.

Addressed multiple minor audio issues.

Improvements to the goal net animations.