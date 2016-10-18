Das erste umfangreiche Update für die Konsolen-Versionen von FIFA 17 wurde nun veröffentlicht. Mit dabei: Wesentliche Veränderungen an der KI der Spieler.
Alle Fans von FIFA 17 aufgepasst: Die Konsolen-Fassungen des Fußballspiels hat ihr erstes umfangreiches Update erhalten. Unter anderem wird das Verhalten der Torhüter verbessert und die Ballphysik bearbeitet. Ab sofort kann der Software-Flicken auf Xbox One und PlayStation 4 heruntergeladen werden. Nachfolgend findet ihr alle Inhalte des Updates:
Gameplay-Änderungen:
- A situation where cancel was unresponsive after requesting a clearance.
- A rare situation where the penalty shootout should have ended earlier.
- Increased the CPU AI tendency to attack directly.
- An issue where players sometimes overrun the ball after a skill move.
- Increased the chance of error from ground crosses (triple tap).
- Improvements to ball physics where shots off the goal posts lose too much speed.
- Goalkeeper positioning for corner kicks.
- Improvements made to player switching from corners and free kicks.
- An issue where the player would control the ball instead of attempting a clearance.
- Improvements to contested headers logic from corner kicks.
- General fixes for player controlled celebrations.
- Cut scene for contentious fouls can now be skipped.
- Improved the general responsiveness of shooting.
- Minor improvement to passing responsiveness when the ball is in the air.
Veränderungen in Pro Clubs:
- Increased experience required for the higher overall ratings in Pro Clubs. *
- Addressed an issue where a player’s customised facial features did not display properly in game.
Und im Ultimate Team:
- FUT Single Player difficulty no longer defaults to your CPU setting.
- Addressed an issue where the player is forced to substitute an injured player in FUT online matches.
- Corrected the shooting and crossing text in custom tactics
Anpassungen im Karriere-Modus:
- Addressed a situation where the CPU AI would frequently leave star players on the bench.
Optische Veränderungen:
- Added new components of the 2016/17 Premier League broadcast package.
- Updated team kits, banners and flags for Velez Sarsfield and Tigre.
- The goalkeeper now correctly celebrates after catching the final penalty in a shootout.
- Addressed an issue where the selected kit isn’t the one used in-game.
- Addressed frame-rate issue during pre-match skill game.
- Addressed an issue where the fog from a player’s breath was detached from their position.
- General overlay fixes.
Kommentarezum Artikel