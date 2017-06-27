Ubisoft führt Nominierungen an

Die E3 2017 ist vorüber, doch auch in diesem Jahr werden noch die begehrten Game Critics Awards an die besten Titel der Branchenmesse verliehen. Nun wurden die Nominierungen bekannt.

Ubisoft darf sich freuen, denn man ist unter den Nominierten der E3 2017 Game Critics Awards mit zahlreichen hauseigenen Titeln vertreten. Zu den besten Spielen gehört beispielsweise Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, das Chance auf den Titel in der Kategorie "Best of Show" hat. Insgesamt bringt es der französische Entwickler und Publisher auf 14 Nominierungen; im Vorjahr waren es noch deren elf gewesen. Zum Vergleich: Sony auf Rang 2 bringt es auf halb soviele Nominierungen.

Die Nominierten in den einzelnen Kategorien im Überblick: