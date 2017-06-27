Die E3 2017 ist vorüber, doch auch in diesem Jahr werden noch die begehrten Game Critics Awards an die besten Titel der Branchenmesse verliehen. Nun wurden die Nominierungen bekannt.
Ubisoft darf sich freuen, denn man ist unter den Nominierten der E3 2017 Game Critics Awards mit zahlreichen hauseigenen Titeln vertreten. Zu den besten Spielen gehört beispielsweise Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, das Chance auf den Titel in der Kategorie "Best of Show" hat. Insgesamt bringt es der französische Entwickler und Publisher auf 14 Nominierungen; im Vorjahr waren es noch deren elf gewesen. Zum Vergleich: Sony auf Rang 2 bringt es auf halb soviele Nominierungen.
Die Nominierten in den einzelnen Kategorien im Überblick:
Best of Show
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
Best Original Game
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
- Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft Studios)
- -kull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
Best Console Game
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
Best PC Game
- Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
- Total War: Warhammer 2 (The Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
Best VR Game
- Doom VFR (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
- Fallout 4 VR (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)
- Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studio)
- Moss (Polyarc)
- Transference (SpectreVision/Ubisoft)
Best Mobile/Handheld
- Durango (What Studio/Nexon)
- Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam/Nintendo)
- Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- King’s Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (Square Enix)
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Atlus)
Best Hardware
- Astro A10 Gaming Headset (Astro)
- DisplayLink XR (DisplayLink)
- Razer Thresher Ultimate (Razer)
- Logitech PowerPlay Mat (Logitech)
- Xbox One X (Microsoft)
Best Action Game
- Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
- Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Days Gone (SIE Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Monolith Productions/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Best RPG
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Airship Syndicate/THQ Nordic)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
- Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord (TaleWorlds Entertainment)
- Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco/South Park Digital Studios/Ubisoft)
- Vampyr (Dotnod Entertainment/Focus Home Interactive)
Best Fighting Game
- Arms (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)
- Pokkén Tournament DX (Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)
Best Racing Game
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studios)
- Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Need for Speed Payback (Ghost Games/Electronic Arts)
- Project CARS 2 (Slightly Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower/Ubisoft Reflections/Ubisoft)
Best Sports Game
- FIFA 18 (EA Vancouver/Electronic Arts)
- Madden NFL 18 (EA Tiburon/Electronic Arts)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions/Konami)
Best Strategy Game
- Battletech (Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive)
- Frostpunk (11 bit Studios)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
- Total War: Arena (The Creative Assembly/Sega/Wargaming)
- Total War: Warhammer 2 (The Creative Assembly/Sega)
Best Family/Social Game
- DropMix (Harmonix/Hasbro)
- Just Dance 2018 (Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (TT Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Hidden Agenda (Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- That’s You (Wish Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Online Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie/Activision)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)
- Sea of Thieves (Rare/Microsoft Studios)
- Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
Best Independent Game
- Ashen (Aurora 44/Annapurna Interactive)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Inti Creates/505 Games)
- Donut County (Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)
- Laser League (Roll7/505 Games)
- The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)
