Arkane Studios bastelt weiter mit Hochdruck daran, die PC-Version von Dishonored 2 endlich auf einen performanten Stand zu bringen und veröffentlichte nun den zweiten Betapatch.
Das Beta-Update mit der Versionsnummer 1.2 verfügt über ein ordentlich umfangreiches Patchlog und versucht sich an verschiedenen Problemen, allen voran den bekannten Performance-Einbrüchen, Problemen mit Maus oder Controller sowie einer Reihe von Bugs. Mit dabei ist auch eine Liste von bekannten, bisher noch nicht behobenen Fehlern nebst einiger Workarounds:
Update 1.2 notes:
PERFORMANCE
- Reduced framerate stuttering
- Added a customizable FPS limiter to reduce the fluctuation
- Framerate capped at 120 FPS to prevent physics issues which occur only above 120fps
- Max pre-rendered frame is now managed by the game
- Adjusted Texture Details settings so settings make a significant visual and performance change
- Fixed a bug where AMD GPU experienced huge framerate drops when there is cloth simulation in the environment.
- Adjusted ocean settings for perf improvement
- Added frequency in V-sync UI
- Fixed a bug where VRAM usage was higher than available VRAM
- Fixed a bug where auto-detected settings were set too high for certain hardware
- Added HBAO+ support for AMD GPUs
- Fixed a bug where turning HBAO+ ON created some bad shadowing on player's hands
- Removed Environment Details settings as it was strongly tied to View Distance
- Removed Fog Quality settings as it was not impacting the visuals or providing performance advantages
- Adjusted auto detected settings for R9 290X2
- Fixed a bug where Water Quality settings was only impacting ocean, not canals or pools
- Improved CPU cores utilization on high and low-end machines
MOUSE, GAMEPAD, & CONTROLS
- Fixed a bug where mouse sensitivity was framerate dependent
- Fixed a bug where the controller vibrates continuously it the player switched from gamepad to mouse and keys while the gamepad was vibrating
- Fixed a bug where Aim Friction didn't work with a gamepad
- Fixed a bug where the gamepad could not be recognized if plugged after the game was ran
- Fixed a bug where resolution could not be changed with mouse
- Mouse smoothing setting is now set to minimum by default (setting won't get overwritten if customized by the player)
ALT+TAB
- Fixed a bug where using ALT + TAB could result in endless switch between the game and other programs
- The player can no longer bring up the Pause menu when using ALT + TAB while dying
- Fixed a bug where the bug kept on registering mouse movements while in background after the player used ALT + TAB to switch to another program
CRASH FIXES
- Fixed a bug where the game could crash if the player decided to leave the Clockwork Mansion while Clockwork Soldiers were beheaded
- Fixed a bug where the game crashes if the player attempted to go into visual settings menu after disconnecting a monitor in game
- Fixed a crash when selecting a video card without attached monitor to it
- Fixed a bug where game could freeze in "Another Strange Visit" when opening the weapon wheel with Middle Click button and then scrolled if the player used gamepad before
MENU & OPTIONS
- Fixed a bug where the collar of the player was visible while using Shadow Walk assassination in large FOV
- Fixed a bug where the game could stretch the resolution to fit screen while using a non-native resolution and switching from Borderless Windowed Mode to Windowed Mode
- Fixed a bug where the menu was not filling the whole screen in some resolutions
- Fixed a bug where Mouse Smoothing setting was sometimes not properly displayed even though it was properly saved
- Fixed a bug where ‘Unassigned’ text for unassigned buttons overlaps nearby text with Keyboard and Mouse controls
- Fixed a bug where the player was unable to switch to Full Screen or Windowed Mode after he switched to Borderless Windowed Mode
- Added a Framerate Limiter so the player can limit framerate fluctuation when playing without V-sync
- Added TXAA sharpness setting
- Changed the Aim Assist settings to be more clear
- Added Triple Buffering option
- Added more choices to V-Sync settings
- Monitor/Resolution
- Fixed a bug where restoring default settings activated the second monitor as the default monitor
- Fixed a bug where the game switched to Borderless Windowed when the player changed resolution while in windowed mode
- Fixed a bug where the game was displaying a black screen if the resolution was set to 1786 x 992 in full screen
- Fixed a bug where expiration of change monitor confirmation dialogue while game is minimized can cause display to stop functioning
- Fixed a bug where Resolution Scaling was deactivated when the game ran above 30 FPS
- Changed the Resolution Scaling settings for a better understanding
- Added resolution ratio to the Resolution drop list
- Fixed a bug where resolution scaling setting was not saved when quitting the options menu
- Fixed a bug where the current game resolution was applied to the monitor when switching monitor even if this resolution was not supported
UI
- Fixed a bug where mouse Wheel pop up will highlight as selected incorrect slot after holding key corresponding to an empty slot
- Fixed a bug where initiating Black Market shop with keyboard displays gamepad prompts on menu until additional keyboard or mouse input
- Blink, Far reach and The Heart are now automatically binded to shortcuts after being acquired
- Fixed a bug where the Gun shortcut was not automatically assigned if bullets were picked up before the gun
- Fixed a bug where "<" key appeared as "Unassigned" in game when bound to any action
MISC
- Fixed a bug where sabotaging the Oraculum device would count as 2 kills and prevent getting the "Clean Hands" achievement
Update 1.2 known issues:
- Incorrect labels in the Options menu:
---- “Windowed Mode” should be “Display Mode”
---- “Adaptive Resolution FPS Threshold ” should be “Adaptive Resolution FPS Target ”
---- “Borderless windowed mode ” should be “Borderless Fullscreen ”
---- “Field of Vision” should be “Field of View ”
---- “God Rays” should be “Light Shafts ”
---- Adaptive Resolution FPS Threshold setting is not accurately reflected in the Visuals menu after restarting the game when FPS Limiter is used.
---- Adaptive Resolution FPS Threshold becomes locked to the previous FPS Limiter setting when V-sync is enabled.
---- Workaround: Toggle V-sync off, then change the FPS Limiter to the desired setting before re-enabling V-sync.
- A visual distortion may occur at the bottom of the screen when toggling Triple Buffering while in-game.
---- Workaround: Toggle Triple Buffering at the Main Menu, or turn it off then back on while in-game to remove the distortion.
- The in-game Framerate may remain locked to 60 FPS when the V-sync setting is set to Full on a monitor that supports higher than 60Hz refresh rates.
---- Workaround: Disable V-sync and manually set the FPS Limiter setting to higher than 60 to achieve Framerates above 60 FPS.
- The FPS Limiter setting only displays text in English and is not localized.
---- Workaround: None. Localization is expected to be implemented in a future update.
- The Adaptive Resolution setting will change to display as Manual when exiting and re-entering the Visual settings menu after setting it to Always.
---- Workaround: None. This is a visual issue with the menu. The Adaptive Resolution setting will still be enabled and set to the default for the Always setting.
- Keyboard and Mouse controls may display latency in menus and during gameplay when V-sync is set to Half.
---- Workaround: Either Disable V-sync or change the setting to Full.
- Framerate may not be accurately locked to 30 FPS when setting V-sync to Half
---- Workaround: Disable V-sync and change the FPS Limiter setting, or increase the V-sync setting.
- Multiple confirmation prompts may appear when cancelling a change to the Triple Buffering Setting.
---- Workaround: None. Cancel the prompt again until it no longer appears.
- Framerate may be decreased when using V-sync without Triple Buffering Enabled
---- Workaround: Enable Triple Buffering to see if that increases performance, or disable V-sync.
- Controls may become locked if a controller has been disconnected while the game is running
---- Workaround: Use Alt+Tab to leave the game window then return, or reconnect the controller.
- Setting the Adaptive Resolution to Off changes the Adaptive Resolution FPS Threshold to 29.
---- Workaround: None. This is a visual issue with the menu and does not affect the actual in-game Framerate.
Kommentarezum Artikel