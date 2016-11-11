Ab dem heutigen Freitag ist das Sequel Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske offiziell erhältlich, doch die PC-Fassung hat offenbar noch mit Performance-Problemen zu kämpfen.
Solche Probleme wurden nun via Reddit, Steam und auch den Community-Foren von Publisher Bethesda publik. Die Leistung im Spiel soll nach der Verwendung von Alt-Tab stark nachlassen. Neben weiteren Performance-Problemen soll es auch auch flackernde schwarze Bildschirme nach dem Laden im Vollbildmodus geben.
Entwickler Arkane ist sich der Probleme bewusst und bereits mit der Lösung befasst. Bis zur Veröffentlichung eines Updates gibt man PC-Spielern folgende Tipps zur Vermeidung der Probleme mit auf den Weg:
General recommendations
- Avoid using Alt-Tab when playing. Relaunch the game if you see performance dropping after using Alt-tab.
- Avoid having background applications running in addition to the game.
Video Settings
- If you have performance issues, try lowering the resolution.
- Use 1440p resolution only if you have a very high-end GPU ( GTX 1070/1080 or equivalent)
- Keep the V-Sync activated, especially if you have large framerate fluctuations.
- If you have framerate under 30 fps, adjust the “Adaptive Resolution” between minimum (50%) and default value (75%).
Advanced Settings
- Use the “Auto” presets: this should adjust your visual settings without impacting your framerate.
- If you still have performance issues with “Auto” presets:
- Try deactivating the “TXAA Anti-Aliasing”
- Try lowering the texture details
