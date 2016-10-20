Das aktuelle Deus Ex: Mankind Divided hat auf dem PC ein frisches Update spendiert bekommen, das sich unter anderem der Optimierung von DirectX 12 annimmt.

Das Update bringt das Spiel auf die Versionsnummer 1.9 Build 582.1_P9 und bringt diverse generelle Bugfixes und Gameplay-Verbesserungen mit sich. Darüber hinaus steht der Einsatz von DirectX 12, auch via Multi-GPUs, im Mittelpunkt. So werden Stabilität, Performance und Ladezeiten spürbar verbessert, so die Macher.

Die Änderungen des Updates im Überblick:

Gameplay Changes

Fixed regression that was introduced in last patch: Walking speed is now fixed properly.

Fixed regression that was introduced in last patch: Talos Rucker no longer spawns twice.

AMD intro video now has a lower volume.

Fixed an issue where clicking on some interactive objects, such as computers or keypads, could cause Jensen to unholster his weapon.

Fixed an issue where some users had to create a new Windows account to be able to start the game.

Fixed a crash when loading a savegame.

Fixed an issue where SSAO could introduce some graphical artifacts.

Fixed an issue in Breach where the Booster Pack open button would not be shown, even though the user had Booster Packs to open.

Fixed issues with the dialogue selection wheel.

DirectX 12 Changes

Improved stability and performance.

Major improvement to loading times.

DirectX 12 Support

You can toggle DirectX 12 from either the launcher window or from the Display options within the game.

Note that DirectX 12 requires a restart of the game if (de-)activated from within a running game session. WARNING: Using the DirectX 12 API can offer better performance on some systems, however, it will not be beneficial on all. If you encounter problems with DirectX 12, we recommend turning it off again. There are no visual or gameplay differences between the two DirectX versions.

Multi-GPU Note: Currently we only support Single GPU on DirectX 12, see below for more details about Multi-GPU.

DirectX 12 Multi-GPU-Support

DirectX 12 Multi-GPU support is being released as a preview through the dx12_mgpu_preview branch on steam. We are aware that some systems might still experience issues. Please let us know when you are experiencing issues.

To activate Multi-GPU DirectX 12 you are required to do the following

Within your Steam Library, right-click on Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Select ‘properties’ from the context menu and navigate to the Beta tab.

From the dropdown menu, select dx12_mgpu_preview then close the window.