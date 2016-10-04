News - Deus Ex: Mankind Divided : Erster Titel mit HDR-Support auf PS4

Mit der neuen Firmware-Version 4.00 unterstützt die PlayStation 4 künftig auch High Dynamic Range (HDR). Als erster Titel macht davon nun Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Gebrauch.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided ist das erste Spiel auf der PS4, das HDR unterstützt. Darüber hinaus gibt es dieses Feature natürlich auch auf der Xbox One S, die ebenfalls HDR-fähig ist. Voraussetzung für die Nutzung dieses Features ist natürlich aber auch ein HDR-fähiger Fernseher.

Die Kompatibilität wird durch ein neues Spiel-Update auf die Version 1.05 erreicht, welches noch weitere Verbesserungen mit sich bringt, unter anderem in Sachen Breach-Modus. Die Änderungen im Überblick:

Bug fixes

  • Crash during the shooting range tutorial
  • After talking to Vega, a freeze would occur when the player left the poor District, after seeing Miller first
  • Koller’s fate after completing All in the Family, if the player spared Gallois
  • Exiting a tutorial during a flashbang\typhoon effect would cause the flashbang\typhoon effect to stay on screen permanently
  • Rarely, the hallway leading to Talos Rucker’s room would not stream in after reaching the top of the elevator
  • Saving on the base build while NPCs are in search state and updating to day one patch, would cause the NPCs to search forever on that save

New Breach content

  • Avatar customization (possibility to change the appearance of the Ripper in-game)
  • Overworld Map
  • New Santeau Corporation (New Maps and Darknet file)
  • New UI for avatar customization
  • New items: Premium Ripper Skins (2)
  • New item: Premium weapon (1)

Für den PC wurde zeitgleich das Update auf Version 1.08 veröffentlicht, das einige der oben genannten Änderungen beinhaltet, kurioserweise aber nicht den HDR-Support.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Systemspaltung DLC Launch Trailer
Square Enix hat mit Systemspaltung den ersten DLC zu Deus Ex: Mankind Divided veröffentlicht.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
