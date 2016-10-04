Mit der neuen Firmware-Version 4.00 unterstützt die PlayStation 4 künftig auch High Dynamic Range (HDR). Als erster Titel macht davon nun Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Gebrauch.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided ist das erste Spiel auf der PS4, das HDR unterstützt. Darüber hinaus gibt es dieses Feature natürlich auch auf der Xbox One S, die ebenfalls HDR-fähig ist. Voraussetzung für die Nutzung dieses Features ist natürlich aber auch ein HDR-fähiger Fernseher.
Die Kompatibilität wird durch ein neues Spiel-Update auf die Version 1.05 erreicht, welches noch weitere Verbesserungen mit sich bringt, unter anderem in Sachen Breach-Modus. Die Änderungen im Überblick:
Bug fixes
- Crash during the shooting range tutorial
- After talking to Vega, a freeze would occur when the player left the poor District, after seeing Miller first
- Koller’s fate after completing All in the Family, if the player spared Gallois
- Exiting a tutorial during a flashbang\typhoon effect would cause the flashbang\typhoon effect to stay on screen permanently
- Rarely, the hallway leading to Talos Rucker’s room would not stream in after reaching the top of the elevator
- Saving on the base build while NPCs are in search state and updating to day one patch, would cause the NPCs to search forever on that save
New Breach content
- Avatar customization (possibility to change the appearance of the Ripper in-game)
- Overworld Map
- New Santeau Corporation (New Maps and Darknet file)
- New UI for avatar customization
- New items: Premium Ripper Skins (2)
- New item: Premium weapon (1)
Für den PC wurde zeitgleich das Update auf Version 1.08 veröffentlicht, das einige der oben genannten Änderungen beinhaltet, kurioserweise aber nicht den HDR-Support.
