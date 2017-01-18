Bungie hat einen neuen Hotfix zum Science-Fiction-Erfolgstitel Destiny veröffentlicht. Dieser muss beim nächsten Spielstart installiert werden.
Wer in das neue Iron-Banner-Event von Destiny eintauchen möchte, der muss vorher die Installation eines neuen Hotfix bewältigen. Dieser behebt einige Fehler, die zuletzt noch mit dem Sci-Fi-Titel bestanden.
Unter anderem wird durch das Aufspielen des Updates verhindert, dass sie Spieler auf PvP-Karten außerhalb des spielbaren Bereichs bewegen. Zudem wird ein Problem mit den Patrol-Missionen in den Palguelands behoben, aufgrund dessen die verdienten Gegenstände nicht gedroppt wurden.
Das Patch-Log des Hotfix auf Version 2.5.0.1 im Überblick:
Activities
- Fixed an issue where the items required to complete Plaguelands Patrols were not dropping
Economy
- Fixed an issue that prevented some players from purchasing SRL Momentum gear from the Holiday Collection
- Fixed an issue with the Snow Dreg and Felwinter Souvenir consumables not recovering to Postmaster
- Fixed an issue where not all of Xûr’s Curios were being sold, including Three of Coins
Crucible
- Added invisible physics and kill volumes to stop players from getting out of the intended playable space on:
- Blind Watch
- The Burning Shrine
- Cathedral of Dusk
- The Cauldron
- The Drifter
- The Dungeons
- Exodus Blue
- Floating Gardens
- Frontier
- Memento
- Skyline
- Timekeeper
- Vertigo
Sandbox
- Fixed an issue with the recoil stat on Abbadon and Nova Mortis
