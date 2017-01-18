News - Destiny: Rise of Iron : Neuer Hotfix behebt einige Fehler

Bungie hat einen neuen Hotfix zum Science-Fiction-Erfolgstitel Destiny veröffentlicht. Dieser muss beim nächsten Spielstart installiert werden.

Wer in das neue Iron-Banner-Event von Destiny eintauchen möchte, der muss vorher die Installation eines neuen Hotfix bewältigen. Dieser behebt einige Fehler, die zuletzt noch mit dem Sci-Fi-Titel bestanden.

Unter anderem wird durch das Aufspielen des Updates verhindert, dass sie Spieler auf PvP-Karten außerhalb des spielbaren Bereichs bewegen. Zudem wird ein Problem mit den Patrol-Missionen in den Palguelands behoben, aufgrund dessen die verdienten Gegenstände nicht gedroppt wurden.

Das Patch-Log des Hotfix auf Version 2.5.0.1 im Überblick:

Activities

  • Fixed an issue where the items required to complete Plaguelands Patrols were not dropping

Economy

  • Fixed an issue that prevented some players from purchasing SRL Momentum gear from the Holiday Collection
  • Fixed an issue with the Snow Dreg and Felwinter Souvenir consumables not recovering to Postmaster
  • Fixed an issue where not all of Xûr’s Curios were being sold, including Three of Coins

Crucible

    Added invisible physics and kill volumes to stop players from getting out of the intended playable space on:
  • Blind Watch
  • The Burning Shrine
  • Cathedral of Dusk
  • The Cauldron
  • The Drifter
  • The Dungeons
  • Exodus Blue
  • Floating Gardens
  • Frontier
  • Memento
  • Skyline
  • Timekeeper
  • Vertigo

Sandbox

  • Fixed an issue with the recoil stat on Abbadon and Nova Mortis
Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords - The Dawning Launch Trailer
Am heutigen Dienstagabend startet das saisonale Event The Dawning im Sci-Fi-Shooter Destiny durch.

