Bungie hat ein weiteres Update zu seinem Sci-Fi-Titel Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords veröffentlicht.
Der Patch hievt das Spiel auf die neue Versionsnummer 2.4.1 und bringt einige ökonomische Veränderungen mit sich. Auch einige PvP-Probleme wurden seitens Bungie angegangen. Wie zuvor versprochen wurde das Light-Cap auf 400 erhöht; Archon's Forge, die heroische SIVA-Strike-Playlist und Legendary Engrams bringen nun Belohnungen bis zu 385 Light mit sich.
Die Änderungen im Überblick:
Items
General
- Horn Relays from Sparrow Racing League are no longer used to upgrade Rare Quality Horns
- These items can be discarded
- All players will receive 15 Silver Dust as compensation for this change to Horn Relays
- Fixed an issue where Rare Special Weapon Engrams would sometimes decrypt into Legendary Primary Weapons
- Gjallar Horn will no longer dismantle into a Horn Relay
- Fixed an issue where Agonarch Runes were not charging due to the same Taken Major spawning in the Dreadnaught Patrol
- Fixed an issue where the Consumed Ghost Shell did not properly display its spines
- Fixed an issue where Comitatus was not dropping properly from Faction Packages for players who own Kondratyuk’s Escape
- Fixed an issue where some players were not receiving SIVA Key Fragments from Raid bosses in Wrath of the Machine
- 1 SIVA Key Fragment will now drop from Normal Mode bosses
- 2 SIVA Key Fragments will now drop from Heroic Mode bosses
- SIVA Key Fragments will drop on each boss kill even if players have already completed the Raid that week
Several items from 2015 events have been removed
- Flimsy Masks
- Gifts of the Lost
- Fruit Motes, Glimmer Chew, Salty Engram, Sour Engram, Sugary Engram, Chocolate Strange Coins, Void Fizz
- Paper Scraps
- Crumpled Masks
- Rare Quality Sparrow Horns
- Paper Glue from Festival of the Lost 2015 now shards into 1 Silver Dust
Collections
- A new Holiday Collection is now available to allow you to reclaim your Festival of the Lost Masks
- The Sparrow Collection will now allow you to reclaim your Legendary Sparrow Horns
- Crucible Emblems have been split into two new categories: Crucible and Trials of Osiris
- The Shaders Iris Germanica, Mercurial Dawn, Surfbreaker, Nebula Glow, Sulfur Burnish, and Electric Aquarius can now be used and seen in the Shader Collection by all three Classes
- Fixed issue in which two instances of Apotheosis Veil Helmet would appear in the Exotic Armor Collection
PVP
- Inferno Elimination is now available in Private Matches
- Fixed an issue where Changing Subclasses in Orbit for a PvP activity would reset Melee and Grenade charges
- Fixed an issue where players were able to get under the stairs on the Drifter map
- Fixed an issue where the Iron Banner Support Bounty was not awarding 5 points for Allies Defended
- The Lighthouse on Mercury is now a social space that can accommodate up to 9 players with a Flawless Trials Passage
Vendors
- Fixed an issue where uncommon Warlock Bonds were being sent to the Postmaster for recovery
Eververse
- Reputation Boosters can now be purchased for Silver Dust as well as Silver
Economy
General
- Fixed an issue where the Trespasser did not require an Exotic Shard to Infuse
- All changes to increase Light above 385 will take effect upon the release of Heroic Mode for Wrath of the Machine
Activities
- The SIVA Strike Playlist will now drop rewards up to 365 Light
- The Heroic SIVA Strike Playlist will now drop rewards up to 385 Light
- Archon’s Forge can now drop rewards up to 385 Light
- Archon’s Forge can now drop Ghosts and Artifacts up to 400 Light
- Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Strike Hoards will now provide drops up to 400 Light
- Wrath of the Machine, Trials of Osiris, and Iron Banner will now attempt to reward higher Light items on average
Packages
- Vanguard, Crucible, and Faction packages will now provide drops up to 390 Light
- Increased chance of Artifacts from Crota’s Bane Reputation Packages
- Increased chance of Ghosts from New Monarchy, Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, Vanguard, and Crucible Reputation Packages
Engrams
- Rare Engrams will now decrypt up to 365 Light
- Legendary Engrams will now decrypt up to 385 Light
- Exotic Engrams will now decrypt up to 400 Light
Weapons
- Fixed an issue that caused Firefly to activate many, many more times than intended causing a crash
Armor – Exotics
The following Exotic Armor no longer require Rise of Iron and can be acquired through Exotic Engrams:
- Astrocyte Verse (Warlock Helm)
- Ophidium Aspect (Warlock Gauntlets)
- Thagomizers (Titan Gauntlets)
- Adjusted the Rapid Cooldown perk on the Fr0st-EE5 Hunter Exotic Legs to no longer interfere with the base cooldown provided by stats
UI
- Fixed an issue with the Roster previews for the following Emblems:Memories of Iron, Shield of the City
- Eververse sections for Emotes now displayed as Emotes I and Emotes II
- Fixed an issue where the Taken War Heroic Strikes Playlist tooltip incorrectly displayed +10 Legendary Marks as a reward
- Fixed an issue where the Weekly Heroic Strike node was not updating with the Weekly Reset
- Fixed an issue where the Heroic SIVA Crisis Playlist was not counting towards the “Take a Strike” Record in the Rise of Iron Record Book
