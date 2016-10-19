News - Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords : Das ändert der Patch auf Version 2.4.1

Bungie hat ein weiteres Update zu seinem Sci-Fi-Titel Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords veröffentlicht.

Der Patch hievt das Spiel auf die neue Versionsnummer 2.4.1 und bringt einige ökonomische Veränderungen mit sich. Auch einige PvP-Probleme wurden seitens Bungie angegangen. Wie zuvor versprochen wurde das Light-Cap auf 400 erhöht; Archon's Forge, die heroische SIVA-Strike-Playlist und Legendary Engrams bringen nun Belohnungen bis zu 385 Light mit sich.

Die Änderungen im Überblick:

Items

General

  • Horn Relays from Sparrow Racing League are no longer used to upgrade Rare Quality Horns
  • These items can be discarded
  • All players will receive 15 Silver Dust as compensation for this change to Horn Relays
  • Fixed an issue where Rare Special Weapon Engrams would sometimes decrypt into Legendary Primary Weapons
  • Gjallar Horn will no longer dismantle into a Horn Relay
  • Fixed an issue where Agonarch Runes were not charging due to the same Taken Major spawning in the Dreadnaught Patrol
  • Fixed an issue where the Consumed Ghost Shell did not properly display its spines
  • Fixed an issue where Comitatus was not dropping properly from Faction Packages for players who own Kondratyuk’s Escape
  • Fixed an issue where some players were not receiving SIVA Key Fragments from Raid bosses in Wrath of the Machine
  • 1 SIVA Key Fragment will now drop from Normal Mode bosses
  • 2 SIVA Key Fragments will now drop from Heroic Mode bosses
  • SIVA Key Fragments will drop on each boss kill even if players have already completed the Raid that week

Several items from 2015 events have been removed

  • Flimsy Masks
  • Gifts of the Lost
  • Fruit Motes, Glimmer Chew, Salty Engram, Sour Engram, Sugary Engram, Chocolate Strange Coins, Void Fizz
  • Paper Scraps
  • Crumpled Masks
  • Rare Quality Sparrow Horns
  • Paper Glue from Festival of the Lost 2015 now shards into 1 Silver Dust

Collections

  • A new Holiday Collection is now available to allow you to reclaim your Festival of the Lost Masks
  • The Sparrow Collection will now allow you to reclaim your Legendary Sparrow Horns
  • Crucible Emblems have been split into two new categories: Crucible and Trials of Osiris
  • The Shaders Iris Germanica, Mercurial Dawn, Surfbreaker, Nebula Glow, Sulfur Burnish, and Electric Aquarius can now be used and seen in the Shader Collection by all three Classes
  • Fixed issue in which two instances of Apotheosis Veil Helmet would appear in the Exotic Armor Collection

PVP

  • Inferno Elimination is now available in Private Matches
  • Fixed an issue where Changing Subclasses in Orbit for a PvP activity would reset Melee and Grenade charges
  • Fixed an issue where players were able to get under the stairs on the Drifter map
  • Fixed an issue where the Iron Banner Support Bounty was not awarding 5 points for Allies Defended
  • The Lighthouse on Mercury is now a social space that can accommodate up to 9 players with a Flawless Trials Passage

Vendors

  • Fixed an issue where uncommon Warlock Bonds were being sent to the Postmaster for recovery

Eververse

  • Reputation Boosters can now be purchased for Silver Dust as well as Silver

Economy

General

  • Fixed an issue where the Trespasser did not require an Exotic Shard to Infuse
  • All changes to increase Light above 385 will take effect upon the release of Heroic Mode for Wrath of the Machine

Activities

  • The SIVA Strike Playlist will now drop rewards up to 365 Light
  • The Heroic SIVA Strike Playlist will now drop rewards up to 385 Light
  • Archon’s Forge can now drop rewards up to 385 Light
  • Archon’s Forge can now drop Ghosts and Artifacts up to 400 Light
  • Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Strike Hoards will now provide drops up to 400 Light
  • Wrath of the Machine, Trials of Osiris, and Iron Banner will now attempt to reward higher Light items on average

Packages

  • Vanguard, Crucible, and Faction packages will now provide drops up to 390 Light
  • Increased chance of Artifacts from Crota’s Bane Reputation Packages
  • Increased chance of Ghosts from New Monarchy, Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, Vanguard, and Crucible Reputation Packages

Engrams

  • Rare Engrams will now decrypt up to 365 Light
  • Legendary Engrams will now decrypt up to 385 Light
  • Exotic Engrams will now decrypt up to 400 Light

Weapons

  • Fixed an issue that caused Firefly to activate many, many more times than intended causing a crash

Armor – Exotics

The following Exotic Armor no longer require Rise of Iron and can be acquired through Exotic Engrams:

  • Astrocyte Verse (Warlock Helm)
  • Ophidium Aspect (Warlock Gauntlets)
  • Thagomizers (Titan Gauntlets)
  • Adjusted the Rapid Cooldown perk on the Fr0st-EE5 Hunter Exotic Legs to no longer interfere with the base cooldown provided by stats

UI

  • Fixed an issue with the Roster previews for the following Emblems:Memories of Iron, Shield of the City
  • Eververse sections for Emotes now displayed as Emotes I and Emotes II
  • Fixed an issue where the Taken War Heroic Strikes Playlist tooltip incorrectly displayed +10 Legendary Marks as a reward
  • Fixed an issue where the Weekly Heroic Strike node was not updating with the Weekly Reset
  • Fixed an issue where the Heroic SIVA Crisis Playlist was not counting towards the “Take a Strike” Record in the Rise of Iron Record Book
