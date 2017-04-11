Im Laufe dieser Woche wird es noch vor dem Oster-Wochenende ein neues Update zu Dark Souls III geben, das vor allen Dingen im PvP-Bereich Änderungen mit sich bringen wird.

Wer sich viel mit dem PvP in Dark Souls III herumschlägt, der sollte nun die Ohren spitzen. Die Macher werden in Kürze das Update auf Version 1.13 veröffentlichen, das diesbezüglich viele Neuerungen mit sich bringt.

Der Patch mit Fokus auf den PvP-Modus nimmt allerhand Änderungen an individuellen Waffen vor und beschäftigt sich zudem mit Invasionen und Beschwörungen. Außerdem ist eine neue PvP-Arena namens "Round Plaza" an Bord, die im Rahmen der Undead-Match-PvP-Liste zur Verfügung stehen wird. Der Release ist für PC am 12. April geplant, PS4- und Xbox-One-Fassung folgen am 14. April 2017.

Die Änderungen im Überblick: