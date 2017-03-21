In Vorbereitung auf den zweiten und letzten DLC The Ringed City legt From Software nochmal Hand am Rollenspiel an und bessert kräftig nach. Auf der PlayStation 4 bringt das Update zudem Unterstützung für die Pro-Konsole mit.
Das Update 1.11 erhöhe die Framerate auf PlayStation 4 Pro, kündigten die japanischen Entwickler an, ohne jedoch weitere Einzelheiten zur Version für die leistungsstärkere Sony-Konsole zu verraten.
Darüber hinaus bringt der Patch eine ganze Palette weiterer Verbesserungen, Änderungen und Neuerungen mit, die ihr in dieser Liste ausführlich nachlesen könnt:
- Made system updates for The Ringed City.
- Increased frame rate for gameplay on PlayStation®4 Pro.
- 2 New maps added to Undead Match, Dragon Ruins and Grand Roof.
- Added function to Undead Match where, if password matching is used, players can split into teams.
- Added function to Undead Match that allows one team of players to match with one password, and the other team to match with another password.
- Added function where various hosts could be displayed on the bonfire warp menu.
- Added warning text that advised player if he/she has dropped too many items in a single location on the field.
- Fixed issue where the loading screen was displayed for longer than usual when the guest returned to his/her own world after an online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue in “The Painted World of Ariandel” where the opened/closed status of the door to the Cleansing Chapel did not synched properly during online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue where a guest could enter alone into the boss room for the Dancer of the Boreal Valley during online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue where the level sync feature in Undead Match did not synched consistently during online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue in the loading screen where guests were not alerted to an error that occurred on the host’s side during online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue when player using the miracle Tears of Denial doesn’t get attacked during online multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue where weapons and items sent to the box get corrupted when inventory is full.
- Fixed icons that specify which certain items are for which gender. (ex. Chain Armor).
- Improved attack power for Shortsword. In accordance with this fix, critical hit is decreased in order to make critical power the same as present.
- Improved motion of normal attack for Ultra Greatswords, Great Hammers and Curved Great Swords.
- Decreased stamina depletion when attacking using Ultra Greatswords, Great Hammers, and Greataxes.
- Improved attack power for Curved Greatswords.
- Decreased motion of normal attack while dashing for Katanas. Improved motion of any other normal attacks.
- Improved motion of shield bash skill. In accordance with this fix, stamina consumption has been reduced.
- Improved motion of Dagger’s Blind Spot skill.
- Increased rate at which Frostbite builds up when using Vordt’s Great Hammer, Irithyll Straight Sword, and Friede’s Great Scythe.
- Shortened attack window of Carthus Curved Sword and Dark Sword, Gargoyle Flame Hammer and Follower Sabre.
- Improved motion of Crescent Moon Sword’s skill, Crescent Blade.
- Improved the motion of Moonlight Greatswords’s skill, Moonlight Vortex.
- Improved FP recovery effect of Executioner’s Greatsword.
- Fixed so that Frost Blade appears from the beginning of Pontiff Knight Curved Sword skill.
- Improved FP decrease effect of Yorshka’s Spear skill, Pacify.
- Improved motion and the frost effect of Pontiff Knight Great Scythe skill.
- Improved motion of normal attack for Greatlance.
- Fixed so that poise is applied during Greatlance two-handed attack.
- Fixed so that poise is applied during Dark Hand skill, Lifedrain.
- Disabled parry during Pickaxe’s two-handed attack.
- Improved duration of the Perseverance effect.
- Fixed issue where attack power of some bolts was different from the assumed value when using Avelyn.
- Fixed issue where one-handed attack motion of Crow Talons was the incorrectly using the animation for the Fists.
- Fixed issue where player can apply enchantment of Bloodlust to other weapons.
- Fixed so that poise is applied during Spin Sweep attack.
- Fixed issue where Onislayer continued to attack consecutively.
- Improved correction value for Sharp or Heavy weapons’ upgrade.
- Increased rate at which bleeding builds up when using a reduced bleeding build-up.
- Decreased rate at which bleeding builds up before using a reduced bleeding build-up.
- Increased rate at which poison builds up when using a reduced poison build-up.
- Along with improving correction value for Sharp or Heavy weapons’ upgrade, adjusted correction value for Refined or Hollowed weapons’ upgrade.
- Improved defense and also increased weights for heavy armor.
- Improved the motion of Lightning Stake, Lightning Storm and Way of White Corona.
- Extended the time you can move during the casting of the miracles of Gnaw, Dorhys’ Gnawing and Wrath of the Gods
- Fixed issue where bonus value is not affected by Dark Damage when equipping Hornet Ring during critical attack.
- Improved attack power and decreased duration of poison and poison effects players use.
- Decreased rate at which blood builds up when using Carthus Rouge.
Zur Veröffentlichung des Patches am Freitag werden die Server kurzzeitig offline gehen; auf dem PC von 09:00 bis 11 Uhr, auf PS4 von 02:00 bis 04:00 Uhr und auf Xbox One von 02:00 bis 08:00 Uhr.
Kommentarezum Artikel