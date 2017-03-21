In Vorbereitung auf den zweiten und letzten DLC The Ringed City legt From Software nochmal Hand am Rollenspiel an und bessert kräftig nach. Auf der PlayStation 4 bringt das Update zudem Unterstützung für die Pro-Konsole mit.

Das Update 1.11 erhöhe die Framerate auf PlayStation 4 Pro, kündigten die japanischen Entwickler an, ohne jedoch weitere Einzelheiten zur Version für die leistungsstärkere Sony-Konsole zu verraten.

Darüber hinaus bringt der Patch eine ganze Palette weiterer Verbesserungen, Änderungen und Neuerungen mit, die ihr in dieser Liste ausführlich nachlesen könnt:

Made system updates for The Ringed City.

Increased frame rate for gameplay on PlayStation®4 Pro.

2 New maps added to Undead Match, Dragon Ruins and Grand Roof.

Added function to Undead Match where, if password matching is used, players can split into teams.

Added function to Undead Match that allows one team of players to match with one password, and the other team to match with another password.

Added function where various hosts could be displayed on the bonfire warp menu.

Added warning text that advised player if he/she has dropped too many items in a single location on the field.

Fixed issue where the loading screen was displayed for longer than usual when the guest returned to his/her own world after an online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue in “The Painted World of Ariandel” where the opened/closed status of the door to the Cleansing Chapel did not synched properly during online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue where a guest could enter alone into the boss room for the Dancer of the Boreal Valley during online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue where the level sync feature in Undead Match did not synched consistently during online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue in the loading screen where guests were not alerted to an error that occurred on the host’s side during online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue when player using the miracle Tears of Denial doesn’t get attacked during online multiplayer session.

Fixed issue where weapons and items sent to the box get corrupted when inventory is full.

Fixed icons that specify which certain items are for which gender. (ex. Chain Armor).

Improved attack power for Shortsword. In accordance with this fix, critical hit is decreased in order to make critical power the same as present.

Improved motion of normal attack for Ultra Greatswords, Great Hammers and Curved Great Swords.

Decreased stamina depletion when attacking using Ultra Greatswords, Great Hammers, and Greataxes.

Improved attack power for Curved Greatswords.

Decreased motion of normal attack while dashing for Katanas. Improved motion of any other normal attacks.

Improved motion of shield bash skill. In accordance with this fix, stamina consumption has been reduced.

Improved motion of Dagger’s Blind Spot skill.

Increased rate at which Frostbite builds up when using Vordt’s Great Hammer, Irithyll Straight Sword, and Friede’s Great Scythe.

Shortened attack window of Carthus Curved Sword and Dark Sword, Gargoyle Flame Hammer and Follower Sabre.

Improved motion of Crescent Moon Sword’s skill, Crescent Blade.

Improved the motion of Moonlight Greatswords’s skill, Moonlight Vortex.

Improved FP recovery effect of Executioner’s Greatsword.

Fixed so that Frost Blade appears from the beginning of Pontiff Knight Curved Sword skill.

Improved FP decrease effect of Yorshka’s Spear skill, Pacify.

Improved motion and the frost effect of Pontiff Knight Great Scythe skill.

Improved motion of normal attack for Greatlance.

Fixed so that poise is applied during Greatlance two-handed attack.

Fixed so that poise is applied during Dark Hand skill, Lifedrain.

Disabled parry during Pickaxe’s two-handed attack.

Improved duration of the Perseverance effect.

Fixed issue where attack power of some bolts was different from the assumed value when using Avelyn.

Fixed issue where one-handed attack motion of Crow Talons was the incorrectly using the animation for the Fists.

Fixed issue where player can apply enchantment of Bloodlust to other weapons.

Fixed so that poise is applied during Spin Sweep attack.

Fixed issue where Onislayer continued to attack consecutively.

Improved correction value for Sharp or Heavy weapons’ upgrade.

Increased rate at which bleeding builds up when using a reduced bleeding build-up.

Decreased rate at which bleeding builds up before using a reduced bleeding build-up.

Increased rate at which poison builds up when using a reduced poison build-up.

Along with improving correction value for Sharp or Heavy weapons’ upgrade, adjusted correction value for Refined or Hollowed weapons’ upgrade.

Improved defense and also increased weights for heavy armor.

Improved the motion of Lightning Stake, Lightning Storm and Way of White Corona.

Extended the time you can move during the casting of the miracles of Gnaw, Dorhys’ Gnawing and Wrath of the Gods

Fixed issue where bonus value is not affected by Dark Damage when equipping Hornet Ring during critical attack.

Improved attack power and decreased duration of poison and poison effects players use.

Decreased rate at which blood builds up when using Carthus Rouge.

Zur Veröffentlichung des Patches am Freitag werden die Server kurzzeitig offline gehen; auf dem PC von 09:00 bis 11 Uhr, auf PS4 von 02:00 bis 04:00 Uhr und auf Xbox One von 02:00 bis 08:00 Uhr.