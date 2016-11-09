Auch im fernen Japan ist das neue Call of Duty durchaus angesagt und konnte nun die Spitze der aktuellen Software-Verkaufscharts erklimmen.
Die PS4-Fassung des neuen Activision-Shooters verkaufte sich über 100.000 Mal, was deutlich für Platz 1 reicht. Auch auf Platz 2 findet sich mit Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 für die PS4 ein Neuling.
Die aktuellen japanischen Platzierunge der KW 44/2016 im Überblick:
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4) - 105.764 Stck NEU!
- Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 (PS4) - 66.035 Stck NEU!
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey (PS4) - 27.372 Stck NEU!
- Battlefield 1 (PS4) - 22.790 Stck
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey (PSV) - 16.153 Stck NEU!
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (PS4) - 15.825 Stck
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (PSV) - 15.732 Stck
- World of Final Fantasy (PSV) - 14.757 Stck
- Titanfall 2 (PS4) - 13.614 Stck
- World of Final Fantasy (PS4) - 12.842 Stck
