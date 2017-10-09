Ab dem 03. November 2017 wird Call of Duty: WWII erhältlich sein, doch bisher wurden noch nicht alle Details des neuen Shooters offiziell bestätigt. Abhilfe schafft nun ein massiver Leak, der nahezu alle Inhalte des neuen Activision-Shooters offenbart.

Die Dateien der PC-Beta von Call of Duty: WWII beinhalteten bereits Details zu den Inhalten der Vollversion und wurden nun von findigen Gamern komplett ausgewertet. Das Ergebnis ist ein wirklich massiver Leak zum neuen Shooter, der quasi alle Spielinhalte verrät.

Dazu zählen nicht nur die enthaltenen Multiplayer-Karten und Waffen des Shooters, sondern auch Inhalte der Beutekisten im Nazi-Zombies-Modus und mehr. Verantwortlich für die Zusammenfassung aller Informationen zeichnet der Reddit-Nutzer that232guy.

Vor allen Dingen die Beutekisten, auch bekannt als "Zombie Crates", und deren Inhalte waren bis dato nicht wirklich im Detail bekannt. Diese beherbergen Waffen, Perks und Buffs, die ihr im Shooter einsetzen könnt. Aufgrund der unglaublichen Datenmenge könnt ihr die einzelnen Beschreibungen hier in der englischen Ursprungsversion nachlesen; weiter unten findet ihr wie erwähnt auch Multiplayer-Karten, Waffen-Übersichten und auch Beschreibungen der Ziel-basierten Karten des "War Mode". Viel Spaß beim Stöbern!

Perks

Panzerblitz: The machine injects the user with energy, protecting their health in dire situations. It costs more Jolts with each use, as death is inevitable.

Kugelblitz: With Kugelblitz, your weapons have new life, increasing their damage output.

Schildblitz: Schildblitz will protect you when your gun cannot. A burst of damaging electricity comes forth when you reload.

Schnellblitz: With Schnellblitz, your weapon feels like an extension of you, as if you have used it your whole life. Gain increased reload speed.

Heilblitz: doubled maximum health.

Faustblitz: Faustblitz makes every strike your best. Your melee damage is increased.

Lebenblitz: While solo, Lebenblitz automatically revives the user, but is limited to 3 uses…While cooperating with others, Lebenblitz increases how fast you revive allies.

Laufenblitz: Laufenblitz ensures your legs keep moving and never tire. Gain increased sprint speed and sprint indefinitely.

Random Blitz Machine (Wunderfizz): Grants the user a random Blitz; Requires time to reset after use.

Classes

Offense class with Freefire ability: The player can fire their weapon without expending any ammo, even if the clip is empty

Control class with Shellshock ability: Creates a burst originating from the player. Knocks back nearby zombies, applies light damage, and holds them stunned

Support class with Frontline ability: All zombies chase the user. The triggering player deals double damage to zombies for the duration of the special

Medic class with Camouflage ability: The player is ignored by zombies

Leaked camo: Pack A Punch

Class perks and mods

Dutiful Medic: Take no damage from one hit while reviving a teammate.

Exploit Weakness: Enemies stunned by Shellshock take triple damage.

Explosives Handler: Give yourself and nearby allies 2 lethals while activating Freefire.

Fast Hands: Use items and lethal equipment faster. Switch weapons faster.

Fiery Burst: Enemies hit by Shellshock are set on fire.

Finishing Blow: Deal extra melee damage against enemies with less than half health.

Flak Jacket: Take no damage from your own explosives.

Fragmentation Skull: Headshot kills cause explosive damage to nearby enemies during Freefire.

Fully Loaded: Increased max reserve ammo capacity.

Grenadier: Carry twice the maximum amount of lethal equipment.

Gung Ho!: Fire weapons while sprinting.

Punishment: While Frontline is active, weaker enemies die automatically after hitting the user.

Hoarder: Carry an additional Blitz.

Determination: Gain 2 points of Geistschild when activating Frontline.

Long Lasting: Power-ups last longer.

Lucky Crit: Chance to do double damage when hitting an enemy’s weak point.

Marksmanship: Headshots deal significantly increased damage while using Freefire.

Mk. II: The player’s weapon is upgraded while using Freefire.

Mobilization: Increased movement speed while using Camouflage.

Mugger: Increased Jolts for killing weaker enemies with melee only.

Pack Mule: Carry a third primary weapon.

Defibrillate: Revive fallen teammates in range when activating Shellshock.

Discipline: Increased weapon accuracy and damage while crouching or prone.

Preventative Medicine: Your whole team has longer bleedout time. This does not stack with other teammates using Preventative Medicine.

Field Medic: Revive fallen teammates quicker while using Camouflage.

Resilient: Significantly reduces the delay before regaining health while using Frontline.

Resourceful: Increased chance to spawn powerups when killing enemies.

Saboteur: Lethal equipment does significantly more damage while using Camouflage.

Serrated Edge: Melee attacks deal extra damage over time while using Camouflage.

Specialist Training: The Special Meter requires less energy to charge than it would normally.

Squad Tactics: Nearby allies get a headshot damage bonus while using Freefire.

Suppressive Fire: Enemies slow down momentarily as they take bullet damage.

Survivalist: Gain 1 point of Geistschild when activating Camouflage.

Sustain Zone: Sustains the Shellshock zone for a few seconds. Enemies that enter the zone are stunned.

Team Effort: Nearby teammates also receive the damage bonus while using Frontline.

Stubborn: Keep all Blitz after being revived for the first time.

Ammo Carrier: Nearby teammates receive a full clip of ammo when activating Freefire.

Armored Up: Spawn and respawn with 3 points of Geistschild.

Protector: Allies hit with Shellshock gain 1 point of Geistschild.

Breathing Room: Shellshock has increased range and knocks enemies back further.

Charge the Line: Increased movement speed while using Fury.

Hand-to-Hand: Increased melee damage while using Frontline.

Vicious: Enemies take triple damage instead of double damage while using Frontline.

Exfiltration: Allies revived while using Camouflage are also hidden temporarily.

Gameplay Features

Mystery Box: The Mystery Box generates new weapons at random for a fixed price. If multiple boxes are present, only one box will be active at a time, and each box will only work so many times before activating at a new location.

Ubersprengen (Pack-A-Punch): Newly unlocked, the machine sits ready to receive weapons. It seems to upgrade weapons with power and unique traits. Upgraded weapons can also have their ammo restocked here or at their corresponding Weapon Locker.

Photobooth: Saves your weapons, even through death. Come back here after death to recover your weapons.

Daily Challenges: Daily Challenges.

Story/Cutscene Menu: Congrats! You unlocked a secret story cinematic of our heroes. You can watch it now or find it later by selecting STORY in the main menu.

Power Switch: Hold to enable power.

Prestige: “#Prestiging in Zombies is not yet implemented”

Notebook (Inventory): Press to view notebook.

Unlocking Mods: Locked, research more Mods.

Zombie crates

Common (1x use per match)

Rare (2x use per match)

Legendary (3x use per match)

Epic (4x user per match)

Coupons give the player discounts on the above Perks, whereas Keys give discounts on gate, Jolt and Mystery Box purchases. Power-ups come in the following forms:

Spawn an Elektromagnet power-up to earn twice as many points for a short time

Spawn a Full Meter power-up to overcharge each player’s Special Ability meter

Spawn a Reaper Strike power-up to instantly kill enemies with one hit for a short time

Spawn a Max Ammo power-up to replenishes ammo and equipment for all players

Spawn an Eclipse power-up to instantly kill all weaker enemies

Weapons are simple enough, handing the player a powerful weapon for a limited time, as seen in the following short descriptions:

Equip a Flamethrower for a short time

Equip a Panzerschreck for a short time

Equip an M1 Bazooka for a short time

Weapons Guarantee gives the player a particular type of weapon:

Bren Guarantee

Karabin Guarantee

Lewis Guarantee

MG15 Guarantee

MG42 Guarantee

Springfield Guarantee

Walther Toggle Action Guarantee

And finally, here are the Power-ups from the loot crates:

Elektromagnet (Double Points)

Reaper Strike (Insta-kill)

Max Ammo

Security (Turns on all the traps)

Eclipse (Nuke)

Full Meter (Fills your special ability meter)

Fire Sale

Leaked camo: Blood Raven

Weapons

Pistols

Luger

M1911

M712

Launchers

Fliegerfaust

Assault Rifles

FG-42

M1 Garand

M1941

M1A1

STG-44

SVT-40

Volkssturmgewehr

B.A.R.

Snipers

Kar98k

Karabin

Enfield

Springfield

LMGs

Lewis

MG15

MG42

Bren

Shotguns

Double Barrel

Trench Gun

Toggle Action

Model 21

SMG

MP28

MP40

PPSh-41

Thompson

Type 100

Melee Weapons

Trench Shovel

Bloodraven Sword

Wonder Weapons

Jack-in-the-Box

Bloodthirst

Reaper

Hurricane

Midnight

Call of Duty WW2 Multiplayer maps

War mode

Operation Aachen

Advance to the trainyard and capture the train.

Halt the allied advance to the trainyard. Stop them from capturing the train.

Gather explosive ordnance and wire it to the streetcar.

Stop the allies from stealing explosive ordnance.

Use the emplaced anti-tank guns to take out that King Tiger tank.

Defend the King Tiger tank by capturing the emplaced anti-tank guns.

Capture the train before it leaves the station.

Stop the allies from capturing the train before it leaves the station.

Operation Griffin

Advance across the bridge to break the allied front line.

Stop the enemy from advancing across the bridge to break the front line.

Escort 2 of the 3 tanks into allied territory.

Stop 2 of 3 tanks from pushing into allied territory.

Push into the allied fuel dump and gather fuel for our tanks.

Stop the enemy from stealing our fuel for their tanks.

Secure the bridge before it is destroyed.

Halt the enemy advance until we can destroy the bridge.

Operation Breakout

Destroy the Axis flak cannons targeting Allied bombers.

Defend the Axis flak cannons targeting Allied bombers.

Disrupt Axis comms by capturing the forward observation post.

Defend Axis comms by holding the forward observation post.

Construct a vital river crossing for Allied armor to advance.

Prevent Allied forces from constructing a bridge for Allied armor to advance.

Destroy the Axis ammunition depot with emplaced explosives.

Defend the ammunition depot from being destroyed by Allied forces.

Escort armored support into position against Axis AA guns.

Halt the Allied armored support from reaching AA guns.

Operation Neptune

Capture the two cliff-side bunkers.

Escort the engineer to the 155mm Artillery Gun.

Defend against the German Counter-offensive.

Multiplayer maps

Aachen: Urban warfare in the Battle of Aachen. Long range gameplay down the dangerous streets mixed with up-close engagements through war-torn structures.

U-Turn

Pointe du Hoc: D-Day landing site with tight gameplay spaces. Bunkers and trenches create intense close-range battles.

Flak Tower: German Flak Tower overlooking the skies above Berlin. Frenetic, close-range battles from end to end.

Ardennes Forest: Battle around a German encampment and vehicle convoy in the snow-covered Ardennes Forest during Battle of the Bulge. Fast-paced short to medium range engagements.

Gibraltar: Cliff-side fortifications atop the Rock of Gibraltar. Intense stand-off battles in the center with vertical combat opportunities to the flanks.

File name: WOLFSLAIR: Deep in the Prussian Masurian woods lies Hitler’s Eastern Front military headquarters.

Sainte Marie du Mont: Furious battle across a war-torn French village. Features multiple high-intensity combat scenarios involving short and medium range gameplay.

Gustav Cannon

Carenta: The Battle of Carentan was an engagement in World War II between airborne forces of the United States Army and the German Wehrmacht during the Battle of Normandy. The battle took place between 10 and 15 June 1944, on the approaches to and within the city of Carentan, France.

U.S.S. Texas: A map set on a Battleship.

London Docks

Paris