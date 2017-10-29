In der neuen Woche erscheint endlich Call of Duty: WWII für PC, PS4 und Xbox One. Mittlerweile ist der Pre-Load auf allen Plattformen möglich. Zudem stehen auch die finalen PC-Systemanforderungen fest.
Kurz vor dem Release hat Activision zusammen mit Entwickler Sledgehammer nun die finalen PC-Systemanforderungen von Call of Duty: WWII bekannt gegeben. Darüber hinaus wurde auch eine Liste mit spezielle, PC-spezifischen Features veröffentlicht, auf die sich dortige Gamer gegenüber der Konsolenversion freuen dürfen:
PC-spezifische Features
- Native 4K Support
- Framerate Cap Slider (up to 250FPS)
- Keyboard/Mouse Fully Re-mappable
- Controller Support
- Nvidia G-Sync Monitor Support
- FreeSync Monitor Support
- Ultra-Wide Monitor Support
- High-Resolution Mouse Support
- Advanced Video Settings
- Extend FOV
- Scroll bars on options that scroll
- Allow numerical entry to mouse and controller sensitivity options (in addition to slider)
- Streamline the exit of the game
- Option to hold for scoreboard, instead of default toggle
- Option to hold for sprint, instead of default toggle
- Option to bind lean left/right keys in multiplayer
- Option to bind inspect weapon
- Making the resolution options more clear and consistent
- Video option previews
- Add a video option video memory indicator
- Warnings about video memory over-commitment (noted above)
- Investigated and fixed input smoothing problems with high-resolution gaming mice
Minimale Systemanforderungen
- OS: Windows 7 64-Bit oder neuer
- CPU: CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 3.3 GHz oder AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- RAM: 8GB RAM
- HDD: 90GB
- Grafik: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 @2GB / GTX 1050 oder ATI Radeon HD 7850 @2GB / AMD RX 550
- DirectX: Version 11.0
- Netzwerk: Breitband-Internetverbindung
- Sound: DirectX-kompatibel
Empfohlene Systemkonfiguration
- CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 oder AMD Ryzen R5 1600X
- RAM: 12GB RAM
- HDD: 90GB
- Grafik: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 @6GB oder AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11.0
Wie angesprochen ist der Pre-Load zudem nun auf allen Plattformen verfügbar. Wer sich die digitale Spielversion gekauft hat, der kann diese nun also vorab herunterladen, um für den Release-Tag am 03. November 2017 gewappnet zu sein.
Auf der Xbox One beträgt der Download rund 45 GB, auf der PS4 müssen 56,521 GB durch die Leitung gejagt werden. Auf dem PC ist der Download via Steam mit rund 90 GB am größten.
