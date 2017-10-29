Call of Duty: WWII

In der neuen Woche erscheint endlich Call of Duty: WWII für PC, PS4 und Xbox One. Mittlerweile ist der Pre-Load auf allen Plattformen möglich. Zudem stehen auch die finalen PC-Systemanforderungen fest.

Kurz vor dem Release hat Activision zusammen mit Entwickler Sledgehammer nun die finalen PC-Systemanforderungen von Call of Duty: WWII bekannt gegeben. Darüber hinaus wurde auch eine Liste mit spezielle, PC-spezifischen Features veröffentlicht, auf die sich dortige Gamer gegenüber der Konsolenversion freuen dürfen:

PC-spezifische Features

Native 4K Support

Framerate Cap Slider (up to 250FPS)

Keyboard/Mouse Fully Re-mappable

Controller Support

Nvidia G-Sync Monitor Support

FreeSync Monitor Support

Ultra-Wide Monitor Support

High-Resolution Mouse Support

Advanced Video Settings

Extend FOV

Scroll bars on options that scroll

Allow numerical entry to mouse and controller sensitivity options (in addition to slider)

Streamline the exit of the game

Option to hold for scoreboard, instead of default toggle

Option to hold for sprint, instead of default toggle

Option to bind lean left/right keys in multiplayer

Option to bind inspect weapon

Making the resolution options more clear and consistent

Video option previews

Add a video option video memory indicator

Warnings about video memory over-commitment (noted above)

Investigated and fixed input smoothing problems with high-resolution gaming mice

Minimale Systemanforderungen

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit oder neuer

CPU: CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 3.3 GHz oder AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD: 90GB

Grafik: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 @2GB / GTX 1050 oder ATI Radeon HD 7850 @2GB / AMD RX 550

DirectX: Version 11.0

Netzwerk: Breitband-Internetverbindung

Sound: DirectX-kompatibel

Empfohlene Systemkonfiguration

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 oder AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD: 90GB

Grafik: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 @6GB oder AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 11.0

Wie angesprochen ist der Pre-Load zudem nun auf allen Plattformen verfügbar. Wer sich die digitale Spielversion gekauft hat, der kann diese nun also vorab herunterladen, um für den Release-Tag am 03. November 2017 gewappnet zu sein.

Auf der Xbox One beträgt der Download rund 45 GB, auf der PS4 müssen 56,521 GB durch die Leitung gejagt werden. Auf dem PC ist der Download via Steam mit rund 90 GB am größten.