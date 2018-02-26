Call of Duty: WWII

Die einen wird es freuen, die anderen werden jammern: Sledgehammer Games hat mit dem neuesten Patch einige Anpassungen am Waffen-Balancing in Call of Duty WWII vorgenommen. Das ändert sich ab jetzt.

Der neueste Patch für Call of Duty WWII dreht sich ganz um Verbesserungen am Waffen-Balancing. Auf Reddit hat der Entwickler des First-Person-Shooters die Änderungen bekannt gegeben, die euch demnächst erwarten. Dabei hat sich Sledgehammer Games offenbar die Kritik der Community zu Herzen genommen. Vor allem Sniper sind von den Optimierungen betroffen. Künftig dauert es länger, mit Scharfschützengewehren anzuvisieren. Das Quick-Scoping wird dadurch leicht generft.

Das ist jedoch nicht die einzige Waffe, den sich das neueste Update vorknöpft. Sub-Maschinengewehre sind nun flotter als Gewehre. Letztere widerum sind nun schneller als Light-Maschengewehre. Dadurch sollen sich die einzelnen Stile und Klassen duetlicher voneinander unterscheiden. Nachfolgend haben wir für euch die vollständigen Patch-Notes für Call of Duty WWII zusammengefasst:

Gameswelt News - Sendung vom 23.02.2018 Gameswelt News vom 23.02.2018: Call Of Duty: WWII, Angry Birds, Warhammer: Vermintide II und Metal Gear Survive.

ADS TRANSITION TIMES/ADS FROM SPRINT TIMES/ADS SPRINT OUT TIMES:

SMGs

Buffed base ADS times and buffed ADS in from sprint times (ADS sprint out times match ADS from sprint times)

Rifles

Buffed base ADS transition times, but not ADS from sprint times/ADS sprint out times, in an effort to maintain a difference between the SMG and AR class playstyles

Snipers: Kar98k and M1903

Nerfed ADS transition times (a slight quickscoping nerf)

LMGs

Buffed base ADS times

WEAPONS:

MP-40

Buffed recoil in an effort to have a more competitive SMG on par with the PPSh-41

FG 42

Nerfed fire rate so that the damage output is more in line with other weapons in its class

SVT-40

Buffed recoil in an effort to make it more manageable to shoot down range and give a better contrast to the M1 Garand

Nerfed hip spread to match the M1 Garand's in an effort to decrease the ability to quickly kill opponents at closer ranges

M1A1

Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly slower than the Gewehr 43)

Gewehr 43

Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly faster than M1A1)

Buffed recoil (closer to that of M1A1)

Buffed clip size to be 12 rounds per clip instead of 10

M30 Luftwaffe Drilling

Buffed damage per pellet to be on par with the recent Sawed-Off Shotgun changes so that this shotgun now has a more automatic 2-shot kill and a slightly more forgiving one-shot kill

Buffed shotgun damage range, so that it's now more feasible to finish off an opponent who didn't die from a rifle bullet

Buffed ADS spread to allow for greater accuracy when shooting enemies that are outside of the obvious shotgun range (while ADS)

Toggle Action