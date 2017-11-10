Der Start von Call of Duty: WWII verlief äußerst erfolgreich, doch inhaltlich gibt es wie so oft noch Spielraum für Updates. Ein weiteres wurde wurde jüngst veröffentlicht und bringt einige Änderugen mit sich.

Entwickler Sledgehammer Games schraubt mit dem aktuellen Patch weiter an Call of Duty: WWII herum. Diesmal stehen unter anderem Veränderungen an der Waffenbalance vorgenommen. Bisher ist der Patch nur für die PlayStation 4 und Xbox One verfügbar; die PC-Version soll bald folgen.

Anbei die detaillierten Änderungen im englischen Original:

Multiplayer general

Connectivity improvements and optimizations

Fixed de-ranking issues

Addressed an issue where players encountered an infinite load screen

Leaderboard stability improvements and bug fixes

General UI improvements

Loading optimizations

Splitscreen functionality improvements

Added new unlock inventory stars to indicate when new items are added

Adjusted hit marker audio to be higher default level (note: can be adjusted in settings)

Fixed out of world exploits on Gustav Cannon and Sainte Marie du Mont

Espionage Basic Training – Reduced painted time from 10 to 6 seconds. Made it so only bullet damage paints you.

Weapon tuning to allow for one shot kills outside of hardcore mode, enabling challenge completion.

Fixed infinite flamethrower bug

XP Earn rate tuned in Operation Neptune

Fix issue of shotgun variants not appearing

Emblem Editor and visualization improvements

GameBattles Improvements

Fixed Gridiron Ball exploits

Fixed a bug with all Sniper Rifles zooming to exact center when aiming down the sights

Multiplayer buffs

Walther Toggle Action Shotgun – damage increased at extremely close range

Bren LMG – increased damage per shot

LMG Bipod – sped up ADS time when in Bipod stance

Multiplayer nerfs

BAR Rifle – decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread

STG44 Rifle – widened hip fire spread

FG42 Rifle – increased recoil and widened hip fire spread

Machine Pistol – decreased damage ranges

Zombies

Zombie Map Exploit Fix – clipping into a zombie spawn closet using revive mechanic in Laboratory

Fixed Klaus pathing

Fixed out of world exploit – The Final Reich

Dazu gibt es im Mehrspieler-Modus an diesem Wochenende doppelte Erfahrungspunkte. Die Aktion läuft bis Montag um 19 Uhr.