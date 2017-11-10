Der Start von Call of Duty: WWII verlief äußerst erfolgreich, doch inhaltlich gibt es wie so oft noch Spielraum für Updates. Ein weiteres wurde wurde jüngst veröffentlicht und bringt einige Änderugen mit sich.
Entwickler Sledgehammer Games schraubt mit dem aktuellen Patch weiter an Call of Duty: WWII herum. Diesmal stehen unter anderem Veränderungen an der Waffenbalance vorgenommen. Bisher ist der Patch nur für die PlayStation 4 und Xbox One verfügbar; die PC-Version soll bald folgen.
Anbei die detaillierten Änderungen im englischen Original:
Multiplayer general
- Connectivity improvements and optimizations
- Fixed de-ranking issues
- Addressed an issue where players encountered an infinite load screen
- Leaderboard stability improvements and bug fixes
- General UI improvements
- Loading optimizations
- Splitscreen functionality improvements
- Added new unlock inventory stars to indicate when new items are added
- Adjusted hit marker audio to be higher default level (note: can be adjusted in settings)
- Fixed out of world exploits on Gustav Cannon and Sainte Marie du Mont
- Espionage Basic Training – Reduced painted time from 10 to 6 seconds. Made it so only bullet damage paints you.
- Weapon tuning to allow for one shot kills outside of hardcore mode, enabling challenge completion.
- Fixed infinite flamethrower bug
- XP Earn rate tuned in Operation Neptune
- Fix issue of shotgun variants not appearing
- Emblem Editor and visualization improvements
- GameBattles Improvements
- Fixed Gridiron Ball exploits
- Fixed a bug with all Sniper Rifles zooming to exact center when aiming down the sights
Multiplayer buffs
- Walther Toggle Action Shotgun – damage increased at extremely close range
- Bren LMG – increased damage per shot
- LMG Bipod – sped up ADS time when in Bipod stance
Multiplayer nerfs
- BAR Rifle – decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread
- STG44 Rifle – widened hip fire spread
- FG42 Rifle – increased recoil and widened hip fire spread
- Machine Pistol – decreased damage ranges
Zombies
- Zombie Map Exploit Fix – clipping into a zombie spawn closet using revive mechanic in Laboratory
- Fixed Klaus pathing
- Fixed out of world exploit – The Final Reich
Dazu gibt es im Mehrspieler-Modus an diesem Wochenende doppelte Erfahrungspunkte. Die Aktion läuft bis Montag um 19 Uhr.
