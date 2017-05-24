Obwohl mit Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare mittlerweile ein neuerer Teil erhältlich ist, wird auch das ältere Call of Duty: Black Ops III weiter versorgt. Für Spieler gibt es nun wieder Neuigkeiten.

In einem Update hat Call of Duty: Black Ops III nun kurzerhand zwei neue Waffen spendiert bekommen. Dabei handelt es sich um die M1911 Pistol und die AK74u Submachine Gun, die beide nun via Schwarzmarkt erhältlich sind. Zudem hat Treyarch den Into-the-Void-Camo via Supply Drop integriert.

Für PC-Spieler gibt es aber noch weitere Neuigkeiten, denn diese dürfen zudem einen neuen Patch herunterladen und installieren. Dieser bringt folgende Änderungen mit sich:

Multiplayer

General

This update addresses a number of general performance and security issues.

Black Market

Unopened Supply Drop bundles will now remain in the Black Market after the events have ended. Supply Drops that had disappeared have been returned to players’ inventories.



Front end

Attachment Icons will load more quickly in Create-a-Class and Gunsmith menus.

Addressed an exploit that allowed users to equip some camos before unlocking them.

Weapons

Ballistic Knife: Ballistic Knife blades are now recoverable. Ballistic Knife now properly registers headshots with the Kill Counter or Clan Tag attachments equipped



Zombies

General

Players will receive all the rewards from the Community Headshot Challenge: 4 Yoji Shinkawa-themed calling cards, featuring Takeo, Richtofen, Nikolai, and Dempsey. 1 Animated Yoji Shinkawa-themed calling card, with all 4 classic Zombies heroes. Limited Edition Pack-a-Punch camo.

Players will receive 8 free GobbleGums in celebration of Zombies Chronicles’ launch.

Revelations

Eight new Zombies Chronicles GobbleGums will drop from Dr. Monty’s Factory. Board Games – Repairing one board at a window repairs all boards at that window. Flavor Hexed – Selects a random Mega, Rare, or Ultra that is not in the player’s loadout. If the player doesn’t bleed out or take a new GobbleGum from the machine, this will repeat a second time when the first has run out. Power Vacuum – Powerups drop more often. Soda Fountain -Perk purchase limit is ignored. When purchasing a perk, get a random one for free. Reign Drops- Spawns one of each of the nine core powerups. Extra Credit – Spawns a personal points powerup worth 1250 points. Idle Eyes – All zombies ignore all players and stand idle. Board To Death – Zombies within 15 feet of a repaired board are killed.

