Activision hat zu Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered ein neues Update veröffentlicht, das mehr mit sich bringt als lediglich Bugfixes.

Wie die Patch-Notes zum Patch offenbaren, gibt es in der neuen Version 1.08 nicht weniger als über 170 neue Gegenstände zu Individualisierung. Die Personalisierung sei in der Community gefragt und man habe diesbezüglich noch mehr Möglichkeiten in das Spiel eingebaut, heißt es in einem Statement via Activision Blog.

Daneben gibt es aber eben auch Bugfixes sowie Balancing-Änderungen. Waffenänderungen sind ebenso dabei wie die drei neuen Wummen Kamchatka-12 (Automatic Shotgun), XM-LAR (Assault Rifle) und .44 Magnum (Pistole). Alle Änderungen im Überblick: