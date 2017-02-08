Activision hat zu Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered ein neues Update veröffentlicht, das mehr mit sich bringt als lediglich Bugfixes.
Wie die Patch-Notes zum Patch offenbaren, gibt es in der neuen Version 1.08 nicht weniger als über 170 neue Gegenstände zu Individualisierung. Die Personalisierung sei in der Community gefragt und man habe diesbezüglich noch mehr Möglichkeiten in das Spiel eingebaut, heißt es in einem Statement via Activision Blog.
Daneben gibt es aber eben auch Bugfixes sowie Balancing-Änderungen. Waffenänderungen sind ebenso dabei wie die drei neuen Wummen Kamchatka-12 (Automatic Shotgun), XM-LAR (Assault Rifle) und .44 Magnum (Pistole). Alle Änderungen im Überblick:
- New Weapon Kit Collection Bounties
- Huntsman – This Sniper Class Weapon Kit gives your sniper rifles the field-ready look of a working class weapon. For example, your sniper rifle can look camouflaged like a ghillie suit or covered in duct tape
- Lawman – Bring a bit of the Old West to Modern Warfare with this Shotgun Class Weapon Kit. You’ll feel like a gunslinger when your shotguns have the look and feel of high-class weapons from Western Americana, complete with filigreed details and wood stocks
- Battle-Scarred – If you like to get up close and personal, then the SMG is probably one of your workhorse weapons. The Battle-Scarred Weapon Kit will make your weapons look like they have been through many a firefight, scars and all
- Czar – The Czar Weapon Kit provides the look of pure gold to your LMGs, putting the bling in your loadout and onto the field of battle. These golden guns are over the top, flashy, and deadly as ever
- New Melee Weapon Sets
- Gladiator – Stride into battle with the might of a gladiator when you equip this contemporary recreation of the historical Gladius sword, used as the weapon of choice by Roman foot soldiers
- Hatchetman – Strap on some deadly curves when you add the Military Axe to your loadout. This updated take on the classic hatchet looks fearsome in the field and is ready to do your dirty work
- Customization
- Weapon Camo Sets – Four new weapon camo sets each bring new camos to the field, with 39 new weapon camos total
- Calling Card Sets – Customize your calling card with 31 new options for you to wear with pride
- Emblem Sets – With 39 new emblems to pair with your calling card, variety is now your middle name
- Reticle Sets – Set your sights with new looks with 39 different new reticles to choose from
- New Ranged Weapon Collection Bounties
- Kamchatka-12 – This is a fully-automatic, 12-gauge shotgun of Russian origin, and features an 8-round detachable box magazine
- XM-LAR – This fully automatic assault rifle comes from the European theater, and utilizes 7.62x51mm NATO cartridges in a 30-round detachable box
- .44 Magnum – This is the classic .44 Magnum six-round revolver, featuring a stylized military grip and signature long barrel
- Depot Updates
- Expanded Artic Wolf Content
- Miscellaneous
- Spawn improvements
- Collateral Damage fix
- C4 will now stick to Helicopters
- Environmental and Melee Kill Stats will no longer reset on Prestige
- Melee Weapon crosshairs will change color when over an enemy that is in range of a melee attack
- Still give match bonus if the other player quits Cage Match
- Show Rank on Gun Game Scoreboard
- Virtual Lobby optimization
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed collision in Ambush tunnel
- Fixed issues with Kill Cam/Streaming
- Fixed Streaming issues relating to invisible weapons
- Fixed issues with Melee Weapons on ladders causing weapons to disappear
- Fixed issues with Exclusion Zone Weapon Camo appearing incorrectly
- Fixed issues with Clan Tag resetting unexpectedly
- Fixed issues where killstreak activation could stop functioning
- Fixed missing visuals of one Hardpoint neutral zone in Strike
- Fixed sometimes seeing the blur too early when going to ADS with a Sniper Rifle
- Fixed ADS sometimes not stopping weapon inspection
- Fixed issues with ADS Toggle control schemes not being able to throw C4
- Fixed various issues with Character visuals in the Virtual Lobby
- Fixed the “Extreme Speed” Challenge to track through death and rounds
Der Patch ist 1,85 GB auf der PS4 und 8,8 GB auf der Xbox One schwer.
