Gestern Nacht per Livestream vorgestellt, hat DICE nun das Sommer-Update zum Shooter Battlefield 1 veröffentlicht. Wir verraten euch hier, was ihr vom großen Patch erwarten könnt.
DICE hat das große Sommer-Update zu Battlefield 1 vorgestellt und direkt auch veröffentlicht. Dabei wurden etliche von den Fans angefragte Features im Shooter untergebracht sowie auch zahlreiche noch bestehende Fehler behoben.
Wie zuvor bereits bestätigt, bringt das Update außerdem auch endlich die Optimierung des Spiels für Microsofts Xbox One X mit sich. Auf der leistungsstarken Microsoft-Heimkonsole warten nun dynamische 4K-Auflösungen und HDR-Farbgebungen.
Wer keine Xbox One X besitzt, profitiert aber trotzdem, denn unter anderem wurde am Modus "Shock Operations" geschraubt. Dabei handelt es sich um eine kürzere und actiongeladenere Variante des Operations-Modus, der diverse Balancing-Tweaks auf den Karten Lupkow Pass, Zeebrugge und Prise de Tahure erhalten hat. Weiterhin werden die Ladezeiten verbessert und auch die Server-Warteschlangen optimiert.
Das komplette Change-Log des Sommer-Updates im Überblick:
Match experience
- Improved loading times going into the soldier customization screen and reduced occurrence of disconnects when trying to join a server.
- Fixed an issue with map vote results not being respected, if an RSP map rotation changed whilst in progress.
- Fixed issue with squad boost sometimes counting down during pre-round phase.
- Reinforced the result of the map vote when the game server is migrating to a different host due to maintenance.
- Fixed an issue where players in a queue were blocked from joining a match, behind a player that was waiting for a space to open on a specific team (as a result of join on party or friend).
Maps and modes
- Rebalanced Shock Operations on Lupkow Pass, Zeebrugge, and Prise de Tahure.
Lupkow Pass
- The goal is to make the first sector a little easier and to reduce the impact of the Behemoth.
- The first sector boundary has been adjusted to:
- Prevent Defenders from using the rocks on the edges of the boundary to snipe Attackers.
- Prevent Defenders from using the slope at the edge of the boundary to harass Attackers.
- Removed 1 Defender plane from Sectors 2 and 3 to prevent air superiority for Defenders during tough Attacker sectors.
- Removed the single Defender cavalry unit from Sector 1 to prevent cavalry runs out of bounds to harass Attackers.
- Removed the Airship L30 Behemoth from Sectors 2, 3 and 4. The Behemoth remains for the first sector, but between defender planes, AA guns, Burton LMRs and AA rocket guns, this Behemoth shouldn’t be so consistently dominant.
- Elite kits have been offered as a comeback assist in Sectors 2, 3, and 4, repurposing some of the existing kits to be used as comeback kits for Attackers.
Zeebrugge
- The goal here is to help the Attackers during the first sector as much as possible.
- Sector 1 has had its bounds adjusted to prevent Defender access to the lighthouse; the Attacker HQ now includes the lighthouse and part of the mole.
- The Attacker Elite Infiltrator kit has been moved into the lighthouse base. A Flame Trooper has been added there as well, to allow for Attackers to more aggressively push and hold flags in the first sector.
- The A flag capture area has been slightly adjusted to make swimming captures a little more viable.
- Defender planes now respawn a bit slower than the Attacker planes.
- Defenders now only get their second plane when the Attackers reach sector 3, as opposed to sector 2.
- Defenders can no longer use boats in Sector 4 to harass Attackers.
Prise de Tahure
- It was found that Attackers on the final sector could steal Defender kits and Defenders could steal Attacker “comeback” kits, so that has also been addressed.
Weapons, gadgets and vehicles
- M1903 Experimental now has an alternative fire mode.
- Fixed an issue where vehicle laid Anti-Tank Mines would have difficulty detecting vehicles.
- Adjusted the reload time of the C96 pistol when loading single bullets to better match its animation.
Gameplay
- Fixed instances where players could grief teammates using shell type weaponry such as mortars and AA guns.
- Friendly flares will now display their spotting radius to teammates, allowing for better coordination between recon players.
- Fixed issue where damage that resulted in score < 0.5 wasn’t messaged to players. Score < 0.5 from damage is now rounded up, granting at least 1 point of score.
UI/UX
- Added gameplay options for adjusting color and visibility of the lens sight reticle.
- Added gameplay options to show compass bearing numbers on the mini-map and the big map.
- Added video options for adjusting the screen safe are width and height on PC (Xbox One and PlayStation 4 already have those).
- Moved the objective world icon names from below the world icons to above those to reduce UI clutter and obstruction of the player view over soldiers near the objectives.
- Added gameplay options for adjusting the visibility of the 3D objective and soldier names separate from the icons.
- The world icon customization gameplay options now work in spectator mode too.
- Added gameplay options for adjusting the crosshair size and the hit indicator size.
- Added gameplay options for adjusting the visibility of the receiving damage HUD panel.
- Added gameplay options for adjusting the size and visibility of some HUD elements: scoring messages, kill log messages, chat log, game mode info panel, squad list panel, vehicle seat layout, vehicle passenger list panel, player info panel, misc HUD elements
