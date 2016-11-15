Wir berichteten ja bereits, dass heute der neue Patch zu Battlefield 1 aufgespielt wurde. Das November-Update hat es in sich, denn dieses bringt schier unzählige Änderungen mit sich.
DICE und EA haben nun das zugehörige Patch-Log zum November-Update veröffentlicht, das in Abhängigkeit der Plattform rund 1,9 GB groß ausfällt. Die meisten Änderungen treffen dabei auf alle Plattformen zu, einige sind aber auch auf jeweils spezielle Plattformen beschränkt.
Größere Änderungen erfährt der Operations-Modus. Welche dies im Einzelnen sind und was sich sonst noch getan hat, könnt ihr dem fast schon unendlich langem Patch-Log entnehmen:
Operations changes
64 player
- Increase attacker maximum tickets from 150 to 250
- Increased the amount of tickets regained from killing retreating defenders after capturing a sector from 2 to 3.
- Increased the amount of minimum ticket regained when capturing a sector in 64p Operations from 30 to 50.
- Slightly reduced the time it takes to capture flags.
40 player
- Increase attacker maximum tickets to 200 from 150
- Increased the amount of tickets regained from killing retreating defenders after capturing a sector from 2 to 3.
- Slightly reduced the time it takes to capture flags.
Conquest changes
- Added two additional flags on the Suez map, giving it a total of 5 flags.
- Added 1 armoured car for either team to spawn in their HQ.
- Reduced the size of the capture volumes on the flags located in the villages, old A & B flag. This is to reduce the amount of building interiors located within the capture area. The change should result in the flags being easier to capture.
General
- You can customize your soldier from within the UI by selecting either the icon on Home or on Soldier
- If the squad leader ignores requests for orders the leadership is transferred to another member of the squad.
- When a squad member requests an order (and there is no active squad order), the requesting player is added to the want-to-be-leader queue for that squad and a 60 seconds timer starts (the timer is not reset if there are other squad members waiting in the queue already).
- When the 60 seconds pass, the first member in the squad queue (the one who requested order earliest) is promoted as a squad leader. If there are other members in the queue after him, the timer is automatically reset to 60 seconds and if the new leader doesn’t give orders over that period either, then the next waiting in line is promoted and so on.
- If the current squad leader issues an order, then the queue for the squad is cleared.
- Equal weather in Rush. Now uses same weather sequence and trigger conditions for both rounds in a match
- Changed default player count of operations to 64 from 40
- Made the pigeon visible from a longer distance in the War Pigeon game mode
- You can purchase Battlepacks in the Get Battlepacks menu
- Two new tabs have been added to the store: RSP and Battlepacks
- You can rent a server via the RSP tab
- You can buy Battlepacks in the Store – COMING SOON!
- You can join Custom Games from Multiplayer
- The Quit button is now available at any given time when in the End of Round
- Added tutorial videos describing each gamemode that can be rewatched in Quickmatch
- Squad XP boost has been added, you may receive this item when opening a Battlepack
- Prone soldiers can no longer be pushed by other friendly soldiers
- Fix so both teams have the correct motorcycles in Conquest on Sinai Desert
- Added minimum resolution scale when dynamically scaling
- Fix for some environments causing unsmooth killcam experience
- Fix for elite class dog tag not being unlocked correctly
- Fix for graphical issue while ADS with various weapons on multi monitor setup
- Fixed respawning issues on auto-spawning vehicles in Operations. E.g. missing defender torpedo boat on Empire’s Edge
- Fixed any issue with the cloth popping when ragdoll settles
- Repair tools can now damage the Fortress Gun
- No longer playing foot plant VFX when prone
- Fixed an issue on Amiens where a player could fall through the level if exiting a light tank next to the Mark 5 wreck.
- Scout spotting flares did not work if the player died and airplane spotting flares did not work if the player exited the vehicle, this has now been fixed.
- Added ground collision on capture flags
- Fixed so soldier collision does not block pigeon release
- Improved TAA on PS4 and Xbox One
- Fix for soldiers running on terrain with the wrong angle.
- Fix for an issue where a player could be catapulted if moving while proning between two structures
- You will no longer get points for destroying your team’s Behemoth
- Fix for battle summary logic being broken if the player died right before the operation ends.
- Fixed an issue where a horse could die in mid sector transition if it didn’t have a rider and was out of bounds
- Fix for an issue that could cause incorrect aiming while on the horse
- Fixed so writing message sound is not started when picking up a pigeon with fully written message
- Fix for black bar on the side of the screen when equipping gas mask
- Fixed capture point flags not matching the actual state of the capture point for late joiner
- Fix for extreme weather desync between players after rejoining server
- Fix for missing score when attacking a Behemoth
- Fix for fire damage being canceled if the player got damaged by barbed-wire fence
- Fix for incorrect number of vehicles for each team at the start of a Conquest round
- Several localization fixes
- Removed invisible collision behind the horse
- The syringe’s damage now scales with how long the player has held down the button
- Players can no longer switch teams near end of round
- Several CPU optimizations
- Several DX12 optimizations
- Weapon reloading is now aborted when climbing ladders
- Fixed 3p animations for the horse
- Fixed an issue where a player could be thrown up in the air when approaching the top of a ladder
- Fixed so soldiers in stationary weapons can be road killed
- Fixes for several DX12 crashes
- Fixes for several client crashes
- Fixed flame thrower visual artifacts when using flame thrower in tunnels and under terrain
- Critical gameplay hints will now show 3 times in Multiplayer and then never again
- Fix for several video crashes related to window size, hardware detection, and multiple monitors.
- Fix for squad orders not being reset between rounds in Operations
- Fixed issue with toggle ADS setting in combination with toggle sprint setting. If a sprinting soldier triggered ADS it would immediately exit both sprint and ADS after starting the ADS animation
- Fixed an issue where the scroll wheel would rotate the view after disabling raw mouse input
- Fixed an issue where the horse would not take damage from gas grenades, incendiary grenades and debris.
- Fix for end of round transition not always triggering correctly when dead
- Artillery shell stacks now deal damage corresponding to their FX radius
- Slightly lowered the loading times between maps
- Fix for an issue where the player could spawn in with the wrong kit. E.g. tanker kit when spawning in an airplane
- Fixed an issue in Operations where a player joining their party leader to a different map would end up with a black screen after opening the in-game menu
- General performance improvements related to edge models
- Fix for players sometimes skipping levels in class rank progression
- Fixed so all vehicles are available during pre-round ready phase
- Fixed an issue where destroyed buildings would severely affect CPU performance resulting in low frame rates
- Fixed a faulty 3p soldier animation related to entering and exiting a vehicle
- Fixed and issue where the end of operation screens could be displayed over the deploy screen if the player died right before the operation ended.
- Fixed an issue where the player could lose control over vehicles after opening Origin overlay two times
- Fix issue with emblems being able to color the entire character
- Fix for players not being able to switch team in TDM
- Fixed a problem where a player on a horse could get stuck in the debris after the mountain bridge on Sinai Desert collapses
- Fixed an issue where underwater VFX would trigger when taking damage above water
- Squads are no longer auto locked if less than three players join a server as a party.
- Fix for an issue where if a player accepted a friend’s invitation to a full server the player would be stuck in the lobby with “reserving slot” message
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when entering certain parts of the UI
- Fixed an issue where your in-game rank and the one in the UI were not the same
- Fixed a couple of issues related to the wrong items being highlighted in the UI
- Fixed an issue where you could not scrap puzzle pieces
- Fixed an issue where the vehicle stats would not update
- Fixed an issue when trying to “Quickmatch” for the second time
- Fixed an issue where you could not open the pause menu after joining another round
- PC: Fixed an issue where you could not see all the party members
- PC: Fixed an issue where you would get multiple dialogs when deleting a filter
- PC: Players can now disable aim assist for controllers
- PS4: Fixed an issue where joining on a friend that is already in the same party and on the same server would result in the player being stuck in a hang state
- PS4: Fix for “Decorated” trophy not being awarded correctly
- Xbox One: Fixed an issue where a bad rep player is not taken into party and the gamercard disappears form Com Center after accepting a party invite
- Xbox One: Fix for bad reputation users being able to communicate with non-friend users when in the same squad in online modes
- Xbox One: Fix for a crash to the Xbox Home screen after attempting to join a game session via the Xbox One Guide whilst the title is suspended on the main menu
- Xbox One: Fixed an issue where users could get stuck in an endless loading loop when attempting to return to the main menu from the Campaign screen following an Xbox profile sign-in change during suspended state.
Maps
- Fixed terrain destruction depth issues on Monte Grappa and Empire’s Edge.
- Several fixes for floating props on all maps.
- Tweaked combat areas on Empire’s Edge and Monte Grappa, players can no longer access backdrop assets.
- Fixed several spawn point issues for War Pigeon.
- Tweaked the spawn points for planes on Empire’s Edge, Operations to be less vulnerable to the Behemoth.
- Fixes for artefacts in the water material on Suez.
- Adjusted the terrain on several maps to avoid terrain gaps.
- Fixed several erroneous collision volumes on all maps (“invisible walls”).
- Fixed graphical artefacts on Ballroom Blitz pond water.
- Reduced sun flare intensity on Suez and Ballroom Blitz.
- Removed seam in sky texture on Ballroom Blitz.
- Fixed several objects causing vaulting problems.
- Fires on the ground on Amiens now deals damage to players.
- Removed Heavy Machine Gun near flag G (conquest) on Empire’s Edge.
- Fix for client/server desync problem allowing players to be shot through the bunker double doors on Monte Grappa.
- Several minor graphical fixes.
UI
- No longer drawing vehicles or horses with 0 health on the minimap.
- Minimap size option now resets correctly when selecting Reset.
- Changed title in minimap options from HUD to minimap.
- Fixed interaction prompt buttons not showing correctly for all vehicle kits.
- Nametag of local player in squad selection screen is now correctly orange.
- Fixed several spelling errors.
- Fixed several overlapping texts.
- Fix for poor performance in the calibration screen.
- Train Behemoth icon now have the correct red color for the enemy team.
- Updated weapon images shown in Battlepacks.
- Updated the join/leave in squad screen.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong weapon and skin could be displayed in the squad screen.
- Fixed pre-round timer sometimes showing two timers above each other.
- Fixed a bug where “Under fire” would show up in the deploy screen for non-highlighted squad members.
- Fix for score log showing incorrect icons.
- Fixed tooltips for vehicle functions not showing for some vehicles.
- Fix for flag capture visual element not showing properly in all cases.
- Fixed erroneous kill bonus score for incendiary grenade.
- Fix for showing the wrong amount of collected awards at the end of an Operation.
- Added hints for both teams in Operations on what to do when a sector falls.
- Fix for an issue where the HUD could be visible on screen while transitioning to globe.
- Removed order UI in deploy screen and replaced it with an order marker on the objective.
- Fix for squad and team revive colors being switched.
- Fixed death icon jitters on the deploy screen and minimap.
- No longer shows the soldier crouch/prone icon when in vehicle.
- Fix for incorrect ammunition amount displayed in weapon customization for the Lawrence of Arabia SMLE.
- Fixed so weapon skin option is visible in weapon customization screen even if the player hasn’t unlocked any skins.
- Added visible stats for the Villar Perosa.
- Solved problem with overlapping screen when end of round is triggered when the players is watching intro movie.
- Added missing front line visuals on globe for Operation Kaiserschlacht, Conquer Hell and Iron Walls.
- Adding an option to filter the kill log in the HUD. You can now choose to show all, squad, self or nearby.
- HUD – Attack/Defend Order Complete is now correctly green.
- Fix for wrong squad being selected in the squad screen.
- Fixed an issue where the background would turn black when in the pause menu.
- Fixed an issue where your tracked medal would not show up correctly in the pause menu.
- PS4: Fix for missing highlight in Options sub-menu.
- Xbox One: Fix for distorted fonts.
Weapon balance
- Light Machine Guns were less attractive than other weapon classes, we have given them various forms of adjustments to make them more viable mid-range weapons.
- Increased LMG and SLR bullet suppression at medium range.
- Increased aimed accuracy of support machine guns.
- Decreased Lewis first shot recoil multiplier.
- Decreased Huot first shot recoil multiplier.
- Increased BAR M1918 horizontal recoil.
- Low Weight machine guns now also gain accuracy faster during fire.
- Added bipods to Low Weight LMGs.
- Reduced effect of recoil direction slightly and made it scale correctly with recoil modifiers like bipods.
- Adjusted accuracy values of SMGs and LMGs in customize to better represent differences.
- Hellriegel now overheats a little bit slower and has increased horizontal recoil.
- Slightly reduced Mle 1903 reload time.
- Reduced deploy time of Mle 1903 and Repetierpistole M1912 and sped up the deploy animation for a higher energy feeling.
- Slightly reduced the rate of fire of the Russian 1895 Infantry and Sniper and made the time when you can fire again more readable.
- Changed damage multipliers for buckshot to be more consistent. This will eliminate some unintentionally high and unintentionally low damage hits.
Gadget balance
- Limpet Mines are now indestructible until they detonate. This prevents other players from “stealing” the Limpet Mine with explosives. The Limpet Mine is intended to be timed detonation only.
- Increased number of magazines for gas and incendiary Tripwire Bombs to 2 to make them more attractive over HE Tripwire Bombs.
- Mortars have had a balance pass. Players now have to pick more clearly between slow, accurate fire, and rapid, inaccurate fire.
- Mortars now require a time after deploy before they are fully accurate.
- Increased the inaccuracy penalty for firing multiple mortar rounds quickly.
- Reduced the max damage radius of Support Airburst mortars. Mortars will need to land closer to do their full 65 damage.
- The minimap targeting function of Mortars now shows the current accuracy level of the strike. The red dot only appears when the strike is at maximum accuracy
- Both Support Mortars can now fire 2 smoke rounds in addition to their default round. A Hint has been added to explain the feature.
- The HE Mortar now correctly has the same range as the Airburst Mortar.
- Rifle grenades have a delay after firing.
Frag
- Decreased time until explosion after collision from 1.1 s to 0.7 s
- Added minimum time of 1.0 s before it can explode after firing
- Reduced collision speed multiplier from 0.15 to 0.12 to make it bounce a bit less
HE
- Reduced blast radius from 7 m to 6 m
- Increased minimum time before explosion after firing from 0.3 s to 0.75 s
Weapon bug fixes
- Removed the delay before being able to fire primary or secondary again after deploying a gadget or throwing a grenade.
- Changed Madsen shell eject VFX to the bottom, which is the correct position.
- Fixed too high reload threshold on the Lewis MG which lead to accidentally cancelling reloads.
- Reduced reload times of Autoloading 8 Extended to better match the animation.
- Fixed left recoil direction not working on BAR 1918 Telescopic.
- Fixed issue the Hellfighter Trench Gun having no visible iron sights in ADS.
- Fixed the reload animation for Autoloading 8.25.
- Fixed chevron reticle not showing up on Gewehr 98 Marksman.
- Selbstlader 1906 Factory, Autoloading 8 .35 Factory and Marksman now resupply 10 bullets at a time.
Gadget bug fixes
- Improved behavior when switching between primary weapons and rifle grenades when going ADS.
- Fix for pickaxe clipping through the hand.
- The distance scale in the Trench Periscope is now visible again.
- Corrected velocities of Rifle Grenades when using the Autoloading 8 Marksman.
- Fixed so only the player who placed the mortar can use it.
- Fixed the Mortar sometimes deploying inside objects.
- Made the Mortar and Trench Shield easier to deploy.
- Fixed issue where players using Toggle Zoom could get stuck when using the AT Rocket Gun or Tankgewehr.
- Increased the time required to draw and keep out your melee weapon after an attack. This avoids players accidentally ending up with an active melee weapon during heated close quarter fighting.
Feature updates
- Tracers that ricochet off armored vehicles are now more easily seen
- Added hit indicator sound for glancing hit on vehicles.
- Added hint prompts to soldiers that explain the explosion damage reduction in prone.
- Many important hints will now show up to 3 times before never showing again.
- Added additional hints for some vehicle gadgets that players were having a hard time understanding.
- Scoring for Behemoth damage no longer comes only in 20 point chunks. Smaller damage amounts will register a point value. The total damage point value of a Behemoth has not changed.
- Fix for player occasionally being teleported when exiting the field gun during reload animation
- Added non-gamepad Joystick support.
- Reduced the damage a Cavalry soldier takes from headshots.
- Increased the range that AT grenades can be thrown from horseback.
- Increased the damage hand grenades do vs transport vehicles.
- The Armored Artillery Truck now does slightly more damage up close, and less damage at long range. The bullet drop has also been reduced to enable players to hit at longer ranges.
- Vehicle deployed mines can now have up to 6 mines alive in the world at one time (was 3).
- The Train on Suez now has a Heavy Mortar on the front turret instead of the 57mm AT gun. This gives it more impact on the flags.
Vehicle balance
- Fortress Gun does greater damage against vehicles and has a bigger lethal area against infantry.
AA
- Decreased damage of AA cannons against planes and plane parts.
- Reduced AA Truck range to better align with stationary AA and prevent HQ camping.
- Fixed badly aligned shell eject VFX of the stationary AA.
Planes
- Increased blast damage and radius of Ranken darts.
- Reduced damage of Scout rifles against plane parts.
- Increased damage of K Bullets against attack planes.
- 50 kg bombs can now deal a little damage to planes and tanks when landing a direct hit.
- Increased Bomber Killer bullet velocity to improve this pattern’s dogfighting.
- Improved Bomber Torpedoes vs land targets, making it useful as a heavy bomb even on maps without boats.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where the soldier would enter the AA gun from the wrong direction.
- Fix for explosion fire being present for too long after an airplane crash.
- Fixed an issue where the player could hide in a damaged armoured car turret.
- The tank hunter attack plane now reloads automatically when idle, comparable to tanks.
- Fixed players spawning into the Armoured Train when spawning should be unavailable.
- Fixed Rumpler Attack Plane to properly gain health when using the Wing Repair ability.
- Fixed collision problems with wrecked Mark 5.
- Fixed so torpedo boats are immortal when spawned until player has entered them to prevent an exploit.
- Fixed some vehicle tooltips appearing even after the player has left the vehicle.
- Behemoth overview HUD now displays broken weapons and turrets on all Behemoths. When in a Behemoth seat that is broken, you will now see an indicator for the repair progress.
- Fixed so all airplanes can deploy Emergency Repair for any damage amount.
- Fixed some aircraft being able to activate Emergency Repair despite not having it equipped.
- Reduced amount of blur effect when using artillery weapons
- Aligned camera on beckers guns better with the ironsights.
- Added support to decouple passenger aiming from being affected by turning the vehicle.
- Improved visuals for zoom scope and bomb scope views in vehicles.
- Bomb sight and artillery aiming now uses the water surface to display range instead of the ocean floor.
Audio
- ix for a problem where ragdoll screams on velocity can start stuttering if a series of ragdoll impacts happen in succession.
- Fixed several VO timings.
- Fixed a bug where the gas alert VO would trigger in faulty situations and was heard too far and long.
- Fix for a VO issue where EoR could double-trigger when changing team after the first attempt.
- Fix for a crash related to switching from Atmos to non-Atmos too quickly.
- Adjusted engine sound behavior over terrain on motorcycles.
- Removed shell eject sounds for pieper carbine.
- Tweaked timings on BAR M1918 fire sound.
- Fixed phasing sound for the Fortress Gun.
- Changed incoming sound for armored train artillery shell.
- Fixed issues where the Operations introduction music would start playing late on PS4 or Xbox One.
- Fixed a case where the music would not loop after finishing the last round in an Operation.
- Adjusted several subtitle timings.
- Added diagonal raycasts and tweaked calculations to improve indoor/outdoor detection.
- Fixed issues with first person Foley sounds playing when moving the camera in third person view in some vehicle.
- Fixed an issue where the loading music would carry on into the game and never stop.
- Fixed an issue where quitting to menu and then starting a level would not stop the menu music.
- Turned off doppler effect on horses.
- Fixed issues with the underwater sound state getting stuck until player dies.
- Fixed timing on the deploy sound for Pieper M1893 and BAR M1918.
- PS4: Fixed an issue where the audio could stutter for high rate fire weapons.
- PS4: Fixed an issue where selecting reset audio would not reset the audio language.
Server
- Improved server performance and bandwidth usage for airplanes.
- Improved handling of network jitter, packet loss and packets arriving in the wrong order.
- Improve server performance of barbed wire objects in the levels.
- Added grenades to the high frequency updates to avoid problems with players taking damage from explosives before they visually detonated.
- Improved hit registration for airplanes, especially in close proximity dogfighting.
- Improved message if disconnected from server.
- Fixed match making issue for servers with no round time limit.
- Balance players based on their skill in the current game mode instead of global skill.
- Several server performance improvements.
- Improve server metrics for detecting networking problems of specific players.
- Fixed issue where players were not being placed in the same squad when joining on friend that is in a full squad or not in a squad at all.
- Several fixes for common and uncommon server crashes.
Campaign
- Horses no longer take damage from collisions with soldiers.
- Fixed the bullet tracer glow on stationary turrets in Fog of War.
- Fixed an issue where the airplane could get stuck in terrain.
- Updated several subtitles.
- Fixed an issue on Young Men’s Work where AI deployed from armored vehicles could see the player through terrain and keep firing.
- Several minor graphical fixes on all levels.
- Fixed several erroneous collision volumes on all maps (“invisible walls”).
- Fixed several floating objects on all levels.
- Fixed several typos.
- Fixed an issue in The Runner where AI would disappear when reaching the objective “Defend the Frontline.”
- Fix for missing water in Carry your Friend.
- Several minor VO fixes.
- Removed delay on primary weapon after throwing a lure.
- Fixed AI walking through certain gates in Breakdown and Steel on Steel and opening them in the wrong direction.
- Removed the continue playing button when a chapter is completed.
- Fixed Wilson dangling in your face if you restarted the checkpoint during the finding the plane cut scene in Fall from Grace.
- Fixed alarms not getting deactivated when the speakers get destroyed.
- Objective in beginning of Fall from Grace now only show once if the player load from checkpoint.
- Player is no longer allowed to back track after entering the trench area in Fall from Grace.
- Heavy Machine Gun on top of train cart in Hidden in Plain Sight now spawns properly.
- Fixed no objective appearing if loading into the last checkpoint in Steel on Steel, and fixed the player not getting an objective update if they entered Bess before the Return to tank objective.
- Fixed an issue in which jumping could break the enter AA gun animation in Friends in High Places.
- Fixed an issue where game objectives would show up with delay in pause menu.
- Fixed a performance problem related to AI on Steel on Steel at Hill Top.
- Fixed crosshair would sometimes disappear when taking damage in the FT Tank.
- Fix for player being unable to get on a horse if it’s blocked by a wall.
- Adjusted barbwire material to allow AI see-through/shoot-through behavior.
- Fixed issues where dialogue from inside the tank played on the player’s position while being outside the tank in Steel on Steel.
- Fixed hit indicator being in the incorrect position when in scope view while flying airplanes.
- Fix for AI going out of combat if they don’t see the player for a while even if the player is damaging them.
- Fix for rare cases of the AI not seeing the player if the player is on a horse.
- Fix for a crash that could occur if playing SP for a long time.
- Fix for no visual effect when shooting after the player interrupts tank repair.
- Fixed occasional glitch with ammo display when picking up a weapon from an AI on Hidden in Plain Sight.
- Fixed an issue where AI tanks would not engage the player in Steel on Steel.
- Fixed an issue where AI soldiers in Fog of War’s artillery base would fall through the wooden tower.
- Xbox One: Fixed crash that could occur when driving the tank.
