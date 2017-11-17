Ubisoft hat ein neues Update mit massig Fixes und Änderungen zu Assassin's Creed Origins veröffentlicht, vorerst zwar nur für die PS4, die Versionen für PC und Xbox One sollen aber in Kürze folgen.
Das komplette Update 1.0.5 zu Assassin's Creed Origins ist schlappe 1,3 GB groß und bringt eine lange Liste an Fixes und Optimierungen mit sich. Während sich PS4-User bereits über den Patch freuen dürfen, müssen sich Xbox-One-Besitzer noch bis zum 20.11. gedulden. Ein Termin für das PC-Update wurde indes noch nicht genannt. Nachfolgend zumindest schon mal die englischen Patchnotes, damit ihr wisst, was euch blüht:
Patch Highlights
- Ambush at Sea – The issue that caused for some save games to be corrupted was fixed and the mission is now available to players again
- Note: The mission should reappear on the map after a reboot of your system. Be sure to be connected to the online services while starting the game.
- Difficulty – Enemies of a lower level than the playable character are now more challenging in Hard Mode.
- Beard/Hair Toggle
- Selected preference of beard/hair will remain saved now
- Added support for Keyboard and mouse controls
- [Shift]+[Z] – Hair
- [Ctrl] + [Z] - Beard
- Performance and Stability improvements on all platforms
System
- Improved performance and stability
- Fixed some infinite loading and black screen hang
- [PC] Fixed hardware performance metrics for Radeon R9 2xx series
- [PC] Fixed several Ultra HD monitor, multi-monitor mode, and multi GPU mode issues
- [PC] Fixed infinite saving occurring in Photo Mode when anti-aliasing option is Off
Graphics & Audio
- Improved Sandstorm ending visual
- Fixed some level of detail issues in the world and for some NPCs
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the call mount whistle from playing
- Fixed an issue that could cause music tracks to overlap
- [Xbox One X][PS4] Revised the default Luminance value in the HDR settings
- [PC] Temporarily deactivated spatial sound support to resolve issues with some USB headsets
- [PC] Fixed the functionality of the Field Of View option during the Benchmark session
World
- Improved appearance of the water in caves
- Removed some invisible collision in Siwa
- Fixed various issues with the spawning of boats
- Fixed a lighting issue in the Sunken Temple of Sarapeion
- Fixed some floating NPCs, floating rocks, and other floating objects
- Fixed various texturing issues
Gameplay
- The selected cheat option for Bayek’s hair and beard will now remain saved
- Improved various animations on the playable character
- Improved the navigation of the playable character
- Improved shield stance behavior while on vehicles or mounts
- Improved NPCs and animals reactions and navigation
- Improved Raging Axe’s boss fight behavior in Arena
- Improved spawning delay on loot bags when killing NPCs
- Improved shield charge behavior
- Improved Follow Road mode
- Revised fire damage taken by the playable character
- Revised poison propagation
- Made enemies of lower level than the player more challenging in Hard Mode
- Fixed some loading issues while using Senu
- Fixed some issues preventing the playable character from interacting with loot bags
- Fixed an issue that allowed thrown torches to inflict poison or bleed effect
- Fixed spear fight animation against some enemies
- Fixed an issue with loot bag spawning in shallow water
- Fixed an issue preventing crocodiles from being damaged while in water
- Fixed an issue with the activation of slow-motion
- Fixed various issues causing the playable character to be stuck
- Fixed some camera clipping issues
- Fixed some issues preventing bows to automatically sheathe
- Fixed an issue where counterweights could remain stuck on the ceiling in the Tomb of Sneferu
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Overpower Chain Throw from being used
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Chain Attack from dealing damage when a spear is equipped
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from interacting with the entrance of “Eesfet Oon-m’Aa Poo”
- Fixed issue preventing Senu’s perception range from being taken into account when loading a save game
- [PC] Fixed movement issues in Walk mode
Quests
- Improved various cinematic transitions
- Fixed an issue that could corrupt the playable character’s inventory after completing “Ambush at Sea” quest
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from completing quests after returning to the title screen
- Fixed various issues causing Quest objectives to disappear after desynchronization
- Fixed various issues with Flavius during ‘’The Final Weighing’’ quest
- Fixed an issue where the objective would not update during ‘’The Hungry River’’ quest
- Fixed an issue with Theodoros who could stay in midair during ‘’A Rebel Alliance’’ quest
- Fixed an issue where leader’s health could be restored during ‘’Plight of the Rebels’’ quest
- Fixed various issues with Pothinus’ elephant during ‘’Battle of the Nile’’ quest
- Fixed an issue with Hotephres’ ship being sunk in gameplay and cinematic during ‘’The Crocodile’s Scales’’ quest
- Fixed an issue where the Planetarium Tunnel could remain closed after performing a save/load action
- Fixed an issue where the “Wild Ride” quest would fail when getting on a chariot or a cart
- Fixed an issue where objectives in the ‘’The Flea of Cyrene’’ quest would not properly update after performing a leap of faith from the Apollo Temple
- Fixed various issues with the fight against the war elephant Herwennefer
- Fixed issues preventing the ancient tablets to be interacted with
- Fixed an issue which allowed the playable character to keep the “The Battle of the Nile” quest spear
- Fixed issue where Apollodorus could remain stuck in a wall during ‘’Egypt’s Medjay’’ quest
- Fixed dialogues that would sometime be missing from the cinematics of “Playing with Fire” quest
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Hypatos from attacking the playable character in the quest “Homecoming”
- Fixed an issue that could make Septimus invisible during “The Final Weighing” quest
- Fixed various issues with Thutmose during “Blood in the Water” quest
- Fixed an issue preventing the player from completing the quest “Fall of an Empire, Rise of Another” because he spawned as Bayek
Activities
- Improved the spawning of enemies in the Cyrene Arena
- Fixed an issue preventing the unlockables completed as Aya from carrying over to Bayek
- Fixed various issues causing the playable character to be pushed out of the chariot while in Hippodrome races
- Fixed an issue where the playable character could remain stuck in the Arena ‘’lobby’’
User Interface
- The selected Map filter will now remain saved
- Added sound feedback when switching the editing modes during Photo Mode
- Added button mapping for petting Senu in the alternate control scheme
- mapped to specific keys
- Improved image resolution of crafting items
- Improved fire visual effects on animals
- Changed health gain visual feedback to display in green when hitting enemies
- Fixed Senu’s marked location for the Tomb of Khufu
- Fixed various issues with icons in the Map
- Fixed an issue where the Photo Mode HUD could not appear
- Fixed HUD modules that stayed hidden changing HUD Preset to ‘Show All’
- Fixed the suggested level of some quests
- for some their owners
- Fixed multiple typos in the menus
- [PS4] Fixed the Season Pass and Deluxe Pack showing up as “Coming Soon” in the Store
- [PC] Added mouse support for rotating the character in the Gear menu
- [PC] Added mouse and keyboard support to toggle Bayek’s hair and beard in Gear menu
- Hide Arena HUD while in Photo Mode
- [PC] Allowed triggering Call Mount and Animus Pulse on button Press
